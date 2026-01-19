Zenirō in Nice: where Japan meets Provence with elegance

The Côte d’Azur’s new contemporary Japanese restaurant lives up to its promise and is well worth the trip from Monaco.

In Nice’s bustling gastronomic scene, the opening of Zenirō marks a turning point. Last Saturday, during a preview evening, we discovered this new restaurant, which is set to seduce the most demanding palates on the French Riviera. Located in the heart of Nice’s Green Corridor, this contemporary restaurant reinvents Japanese cuisine through a Mediterranean lens with remarkable mastery.

A setting designed by Samy Chams

From the moment you walk in, the interior design by Samy Chams commands respect. The Cannes-based designer, already famous for his creations such as La Guérite and Jimmy’z Monaco, has created a space where Japanese minimalism dialogues with Provençal warmth. On the first floor, where we took our seats, the subdued lighting sculpts an intimate and refined atmosphere. The noble materials – brass, textured fabrics, sculpted benches – testify to meticulous attention to detail.

© Zenirō

Show cooking

The open kitchen, a veritable culinary theatre, offers guests a constant spectacle. With no dividing wall on the ground floor, you can watch chef Ricardo Pérez and his team orchestrate a precise ballet around the charcoal grill, the centrepiece of the establishment. This total transparency fosters a relationship of trust between the restaurant and its customers.

© Zenirō © Zenirō

The vegetarian option, a revelation

Against all expectations, we opted for an entirely vegetarian menu – a choice that is not particularly highlighted on the menu but which reveals the chef’s versatility. The mango maki rolls stand out for their freshness and subtle balance between sweetness and acidity. The wide selection of sushi, prepared with Japanese precision, uses local produce of impeccable quality. The miso aubergine accompanied by ratatouille and hijiki is a subtle reinterpretation of Mediterranean classics.

An unexpected detail on the menu: furikake straw potatoes. These crispy fries sprinkled with Japanese seasoning add a welcome touch of fun, proving that Zenirō is not afraid to think outside the box while maintaining its high standards.

Alcohol-free mixology that lives up to expectations

When it comes to cocktails, we opted for alcohol-free options. The bar’s signature drink, the Nami, combines kombucha, apple and quince, ginger and lemon in an invigorating concoction that stands up to the intense flavours of the cuisine. This creation provides the necessary punch without overwhelming the subtleties of the dishes.

Service that lives up to expectations

The service deserves a special mention. The waiters, impeccable in their white shirts, are well versed in the codes of a demanding clientele. Precise and attentive without being intrusive, they contribute fully to the overall experience.

Zenirō is a major addition to the Riviera’s gastronomic scene. The promise of a Japanese-Provençal fusion is not only kept, but transcended by a refreshing contemporary vision. For Monaco residents, the trip is well worth the effort – especially as the valet parking service makes access easy. Aesthetics reign supreme, both on the plate and in the décor, for an experience that will satisfy lovers of culinary excellence and design.

Zenirō

64 bd Risso, Nice

+33 (0)4.93.19.21.38

Open Tuesday to Saturday, lunch and dinner

zenirorestaurants.com