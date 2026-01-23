Prince Albert II attends the Gold Clown Awards at the Monte-Carlo Circus Festival

The evening ended with the presentation of the prestigious Gold, Silver and Bronze Clowns © Sarah Steck / Frédéric Nebinger / Manu Vitali / Prince's Palace

On Tuesday 20 January, the Princely Family attended the presentation of the prestigious Golden Clowns, which rewarded the best artists of this 48th edition.

On Tuesday evening, the Fontvieille marquee hosted the gala evening of the 48th Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival. Prince Albert II, accompanied by Princess Stephanie, Camille Gottlieb and Louis and Marie Ducruet, presided over this flagship event of the Monegasque season.

This edition also marked the 13th year of the New Generation competition, aimed at young circus talents. The competing artists demonstrated their virtuosity in front of an enthralled audience and an attentive princely audience.

Golden Clowns awarded to the best acts

The evening concluded with the presentation of the coveted awards. The judges awarded gold, silver and bronze clowns to the most outstanding performances. These international distinctions represent the highest accolade for circus artists from around the world.

The festival continues until 26 January with daily performances under the Fontvieille big top.

Princess Stephanie continues to perpetuate the legacy of Prince Rainier III, who created this festival in 1974. For several decades, she has been personally committed to promoting the circus arts in Monaco. The Monegasque event has now established itself as a global benchmark, attracting the best acts from around the world every year.