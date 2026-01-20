How to visit Monaco’s Prince’s Palace in 2026

For nine years, until 2023, the frescoes in the Hercules Gallery have been restored and their stories revealed. © Prince's Palace Archives

The Grimaldi family’s official residence will welcome visitors from 30 March to 15 October to discover its state rooms steeped in history.

The Palace of Monaco has announced its tourist calendar for the coming year. The Grand Apartments will be open to the public from Monday 30 March 2026 until Thursday 15 October inclusive. This opening period, which spans nearly seven months, allows visitors to plan their stay in the Principality during the summer months.

A centuries-old heritage in the heart of the Principality

Dominating the country from above since the 13th century, the Prince’s Palace is one of Monaco’s most iconic sites. Its courtyard, paved with Ligurian pebbles, leads to galleries decorated with 16th-century frescoes. The Grand Apartments, with their refined décor and period furniture, bear witness to eight centuries of architectural evolution and the dynastic continuity of the Grimaldi family

Last summer, the Grand Apartments hosted the exhibition ‘Grace #1’, the first in a series dedicated to Princess Grace. Through floral tapestries and personal objects, visitors were able to discover several facets of the former Hollywood actress, as a loving mother, but also as an amateur photographer and filmmaker. The 2026 season could hold new surprises for lovers of princely history.

Practical information