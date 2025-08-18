Grace Kelly exhibition to continue at Prince’s Palace until mid-September

Velvet and birdsong… you still have a month to visit the exhibition on Princess Grace at the Prince’s Palace in Monaco.

Far from the hustle and bustle of the Monegasque summer, the “Grace #1” exhibition continues to cast its spell in the hushed State Apartments of the Prince’s Palace, until 14 September. Velvet, soft lighting and carpeting create a cozy atmosphere, delicately complemented by rose fragrances and birdsong. The staging would doubtless have delighted Hitchcock, the master of atmosphere who captured the essence of his favourite actress so well.

Private life revealed

Unpublished portraits stand alongside items that were dear to the Princess: glasses, gloves, hats, jewellery and, of course, the famous Kelly bag by Hermès. One section even features a Super 8 camera, used by the Princess to film family time. Better than any biographer, these personal effects tell the story of the free woman who chose to leave Hollywood behind for Monaco. A floral tapestry testifies to her little-known passion for nature, revealing Grace the gardener, far from the ice queen described by some.

© Howell Conant – Bob Adelman photos © Georges Lukomski – Prince’s Palace Archives©Georges Lukomski – Prince’s Palace Archives

© Freddy Lindström

As a backdrop to the exhibition, photos show Princess Grace’s private family life © Michaël Alesi – Prince’s Palace

In a carefully curated space measuring 90 m², Natalia Mlodzikowska and Marie-Eve Mestre invite us to discover Grace Patricia Kelly from four new angles: the young woman pictured on the beaches of Jamaica; the elegant, discreet woman in her everyday life; the loving, attentive mother; and finally the amateur photographer and film-maker.

This enchanting exhibition continues until 14 September, enabling visitors to explore the mysteries of an icon who continues to surprise us. A book about the “Grace #1” exhibition is available for purchase from the ‘Souvenirs Shop Monaco’ at the Prince’s Palace.

Practical info:

Opening times: 10am-6pm (until 31 August), 10am-5pm (from 1 to 14 September)

Venue and cost: A ticket to tour the Palace (€10) gives access to the exhibition in the State Apartments.