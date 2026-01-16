Chocolate takes center stage at Hôtel Métropole Monte-Carlo until March

The Metropole Monte-Carlo offers its chocolate bar concept until the end of March © Metropole Monte-Carlo

The prestigious hotel in the Carré d’Or is offering a gourmet experience this winter with its “Chocolate Time”, a concept that is being extended beyond the festive season.

The velvet armchairs invite conversation, while the scent of cocoa floats in the hushed air. On the coffee tables, cups of hot chocolate sit alongside golden-brown pastries. Outside, the Monaco winter sets in; inside, time stands still.

A concept extended until spring

Good news for cocoa lovers: the hotel has decided to extend its ‘Chocolate Time’ until March, every day from 1 p.m. Usually reserved for the festive season, this gourmet experience is now a lasting feature at the heart of the palace, where three chefs combine their talents around a single theme: chocolate in all its forms.

Christophe Cussac, executive chef, Patrick Mesiano, pastry chef, and Mickaël Bellec, head barman, have created a menu entirely dedicated to cocoa. The creations are made in the establishment’s own chocolate factory, a guarantee of artisanal expertise.

Caramel chocolate bar with peanut pieces © Metropole Monte-Carlo

On the sweet side, the menu offers creations to share, such as chocolate fondue (€52) or caramel peanut chocolate bar (€26), a true Snickers bar revisited in palace style. Individual pastries range from €19 to €24, with the signature piece being the chocolate soufflé tart with homemade praline.

The head bartender has developed a selection of signature drinks, such as the “Choco-Délice” mocktail with spiced cocoa caramel (€25). Traditional or cinnamon-flavoured homemade hot chocolates complete the offering at €19.

Our favourite: the combination of homemade hot chocolate with cinnamon and the peanut caramel bar, for a moment of unapologetic nostalgia.

The chocolate bar will make way for the pop-up restaurant Zia, which will return in the spring.