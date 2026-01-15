Circus, costumes and lemons: 4 flagship events on the Côte d’Azur this winter

All winter long, festive events breathe life into the cultural scene of the Côte d’Azur. Here are our favourites for 2026!

1. The Monte-Carlo Circus Festival

Enjoy a thrilling experience at the Monte-Carlo Circus Festival. © Frédéric Nebinger

It’s the Principality’s flagship annual circus event. Over ten days, the world’s finest circus performers compete for the prestigious Golden Clown award under the iconic Fontvieille big top. For its 48th edition, the festival promises brand-new acts and exceptional performances, alongside the 13th New Generation competition, dedicated to the rising stars of contemporary circus.

Practical information :

When : from 16 – 25 January 2026

Where: Chapiteau de Fontvieille

Prices and bookings on the montecarlofestival.mc website

2. The Nice Carnival

Each year, the Carnaval de Nice attracts thousands of spectators © Carnaval de Nice

For nearly three weeks, festivities will animate the city of Nice under the theme “Long live the Queen!” The highlight of the carnival is the Parade of Floats, which makes its way through Place Masséna, accompanied by street performance troupes from around the world. Beyond the parades, a host of events and activities can be enjoyed throughout the city. But will you be brave enough to join in the famous Flower Battle? The Nice Carnival is a legendary family festival that brings some welcome colour to winter. Don’t miss out!

Practical info :

When: from 11 February to 1 March 2026

Free for under 5s / reduced rates for 6-12 year olds

Prices and bookings on the nicecarnaval.com website

L’affiche officielle du #NiceCarnaval 2026 se dévoile !



VIVE LA REINE ! 🥳#ILoveNice pic.twitter.com/TyaQd19vga — Carnaval de Nice (@NiceCarnaval) December 6, 2025

Highlights of first Nice Carnival parade, in pictures

3. The Menton Lemon Festival

Floats adorned with thousands of citrus fruits are ready to parade through Menton. © Fête du Citron Menton

It is the 92nd edition of Menton’s grand citrus festival. This year, the theme, “Wonders of Life”, celebrates nature and biodiversity. As every year, several tonnes of fruit are needed to create the giant sculptures displayed in the Biovès Gardens and the floats that parade to lively rhythms! The Corsos des Fruits d’Or light up Sunday afternoons, while the nighttime Corsos on Thursday evenings offer a magical spectacle punctuated with fireworks.

Practical information :

When: from 14 February to 31 March

Golden Fruit Parades: Sundays 15 and 22 February and 1 March at 2:30 pm

Night Parades: Thursdays 19 and 26 February at 9 pm

Free for under 6s/ reduced prices for 6-14 year olds

Tickets at feteducitron.com

4. The “Floral Naval Battle” in Villefranche-sur-Mer

The ‘pointu’ boats decorated with mimosas and carnations © Town of Villefranche-sur-Mer

Provençal tradition par excellence, the Combat Naval Fleuri returns for a new edition on Sunday 16 February. On the programme: the “Pointus” boats will be adorned with multicoloured flowers, mimosas and carnations, and will parade before thousands of spectators. Fishermen, dressed in traditional Provençal attire, will sail close to the shore for a spectacular naval battle!

The day begins at 11 am with a procession of carnival groups at the Octroi, followed by the parade along the quays at 1:30 pm, before the Combat Naval kicks off at 2 pm at Port de la Santé. Musical and traditional folk entertainment will punctuate the day.