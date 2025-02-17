Highlights of first Nice Carnival parade, in pictures

Nice Carnival is without a doubt the biggest winter event on the Riviera © Monaco Tribune

Nice’s Place Masséna went completely carnival crazy on Saturday 15 February!

A total of 25,000 people turned out to watch the first illuminated corso (parade), kicking off a fortnight of festivities in the city.

The event began at 8.30 pm, after an inaugural speech by Mayor Christian Estrosi. Gilles Roche, master of ceremonies, kept the audience informed as the show came to life.

The crowd was fascinated by the parade, and particularly an imposing Poseidon-like king and a queen in the guise of a mermaid.

Nice carnival, one of the three biggest in the world along with Rio and Venice, attracts around 200,000 visitors every year. Costa Rica also took part in the parade with dancers and musicians, as part of the forthcoming Ocean Summit, which is being co-organised with France.

If you’re a carnival fan, other corsos will be taking place on 18, 22, 23, 25 February and 1 March.

