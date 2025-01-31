What to do in and around Monaco in February 2025

In February, the Côte d’Azur comes alive with carnivals and festivities. From Monaco to neighbouring towns, there’s a whole host of events in store. Carnivals, sport, culture and exhibitions: we take a look at the events you won’t want to miss this month.

Carnivals

The hugely popular Nice Carnival will run from 15 February to 2 March 2025. This year, the ‘King of the Oceans’ will be ruling over the city! Some twenty floats, on a sea theme, are ready to parade, and there will be a number of corsos, not forgetting the four traditional flower battles. A carnival village is also planned for the Place Masséna.

Advertising

Nice Carnival draws thousands of spectators every year @ Carnaval de Nice

Over to Menton and its citrus fruits for the 91st Lemon Festival, held at the same time as the Nice Carnival. This year’s theme is ‘Journey to the Stars’. Not to be missed are the two night corsos taking place on February 20 and 27. February is mimosa month on the Côte d’Azur, and Mandelieu-la-Napoule, the world mimosa capital, celebrates it every year with its traditional Fete du Mimosa. For the 2025 edition, the theme is ‘La grande vadrouille des régions’ (a big tour around the regions), and festivities take place from 12 to 16 February.

The Town of Mandelieu-la-Napoule is known as the world’s mimosa capital © Mandelieu Tourisme

And for a final traditional festival, head to Villefranche-sur-Mer on February 17, 2025 to watch the floral naval battle. At 1.30pm, a carnival-style parade will take place along the quays before the bloom-bedecked ‘pointus’ boats begin the gigantic flower battles at 2pm.

Carnival season starts soon on Riviera

On the sports side: European events and running

2 Euroleague matches are scheduled for the Roca Team at Gaston-Medecin this month. The first against Baskonia on the 5th and the second against Partizan Belgrade on the 7th. In the league, Vasílios Spanoúlis’ men host Gravelines-Dunkerque on Sunday February 2nd. As for football, the Red and Whites will face their Champions League play-off at the Stade Louis II on 11/12 February against SL Benfica, having lost to them (2-3) in the pool phase. This is their chance to take revenge in a Louis II Stadium that will once again be packed to the rafters. In the league, AS Monaco host AJ Auxerre this Saturday 1st February, then FC Nantes on the weekend of the 16th.

There will be another Champions League match at the Louis II Stadium © AS Monaco

The weekend of 8-9 February marks the return of the Monaco Run. Open to all comers, the race is back with a range of events: 5km, 10km, 12km and a big new addition: the first edition of the Trail du Mont Agel. A 30-kilometre route to discover the rugged landscape surrounding the Principality. You can still register for all the events with the ‘Dossards solidaires’.

The Pink Ribbon walk will be back at the same time. The aim is to raise awareness about breast cancer and promote early screening.

Hundreds fill Monaco’s streets for the Pink Ribbon walk © Pink Ribbon Monaco

Culture corner: music and exhibitions

The Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra will perform 5 times at the Rainier III Auditorium during February, on the 1st and 2nd for ‘Mozart in Monaco’. Then on Sunday 9 there’s a ‘Hommage to Ravel’, Tuesday 18 is for ‘Chamber Music’ and Friday 28 for a ‘Christian Zacharias Recital’. The month of February is also an opportunity to discover Monte-Carlo’s magnificent Opéra Garnier with 5 performances there. The Franco-Swiss tenor Benjamin Bernheim will be on stage on Sunday 9 February. After that, four performances of Rhinegold will be held throughout the month. Franco-English band Dead Chic will perform at the Grimaldi Forum on Thursday 20 February for a ‘Thursday Live Session.’ As for exhibitions, the Nouveau Musée National de Monaco has two on offer: ‘Francisco Tropa – Paesine’ at the Villa Paloma and a new one ‘Agora, la place du musée’ to discover at Villa Sauber.

Agora exhibition at the Villa Sauber © Monaco Tribune

‘Art Xploration’ invites you to celebrate art in all its forms. This 50th exhibition will be held from February 6 to March 4, 2025 at Espace 22. Finally, there are several plays for all ages at the Théâtre des Muses! The Théâtre Princesse Grâce will feature two plays: ‘Ma version de l’histoire’ on February 20 and “Pauvre Bitos! Ou le dîner de têtes” on the 25th!

The children’s play “Journée au Zoo” © Theatre des Muses

Every Wednesday, our newsletter brings you a selection of events you shouldn’t miss: shows, exhibitions, festivals and much more. Sign up now to stay informed and make the most of what’s happening in and around Monaco!