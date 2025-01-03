Carnival season starts soon on Riviera

Costumes and festivities are the order of the day at this time of year on the Côte d’Azur, with a host of winter festivities. Some are traditional, some are cultural, but in any case there’s a lot of choice!

The mimosa festival

Considered the “Mimosa Capital”, the town of Mandelieu-la-Napoule celebrates the flower every year. This year, the festival will take place from 12 to 16 February, with the theme “La grande vadrouille des régions” (a big tour around the regions). It will take a look at carnival traditions and ‘corsos’ from the different regions of France. Tanneron hill, considered to be Europe’s largest mimosa forest, will be decked out in yellow for the occasion.

Practical info:

From 12 to 16 February 2025

Corso tickets: Prices: €19 – Concessions: €16 (children aged 3 to 17, reduced mobility, groups of 20 or more) – Walkways are free

Booking is mandatory – 04 93 93 64 64 – tourisme@mandelieu.com

Tanneron hill is home to Europe’s largest mimosa forest © All rights reserved

The Mandelieu Mimosa Festival will get the major winter festival season started on the Côte d’Azur, followed by Nice Carnival and the Menton Lemon Festival.

Nice carnival

From 15 February to 2 March 2025, the “Roi des Océans” (King of the Oceans) will be ruling over the city of Nice for 2 weeks! Many corsos are planned and the twenty or so floats, all on a sea theme, are ready for the parade. We recommend you don’t miss out on any of the four “Flower Battles”, but getting involved is not for the faint of heart! The traditional burning of the King will take place on March 1st, along with a firework display. A “carnival village” will be open from 11 am to 6 pm throughout the festivities. Food stalls, creative workshops, exhibitions and artistic entertainment await you – and admission is free!

Practical info:

From 15 February to 2 March 2025

Free for under 5s / Reduced rates for 6-12 year olds

Prices and bookings on the Carnival website.

The 2024 Nice Carnival King, on the theme of “Pop Culture” © Carnaval de Nice

The Lemon Festival in Menton

This year, the City of Menton invites you on an intergalactic journey. The theme of the 91st Lemon Festival will be “Journey to the Stars” and it will take place from 15 February to 2 March 2025, at the same time as Nice’s Carnival. Floats adorned with thousands of citrus fruits will be on parade, accompanied by brass bands, dancers and street performers. The highlights of the festival will be the two night-time corsos on 20 and 27 February.

The history of Menton’s lemon festival

Infos pratiques:

From 15 February to 2 March 2025

Tickets and programme on the Fête du Citron website

Free for children under 6, preferential rates for children aged 6-12

Flowery naval combat

Another traditional festival, the Villefranche-sur-Mer floral naval battle, will take place this year on Monday 17 February 2025. The festival celebrates Villefranche-sur-Mer’s maritime identity, while showcasing the region’s wealth of flowers, including the Riviera’s famous mimosas and carnations. At 1.30 pm, a carnival parade along the quayside before the bloom-bedecked ‘pointus’ (pointed-end boats) wage the huge floral battle at 2pm. Thousands of spectators are expected to attend.

Practical info:

Monday 17 February 2025

Use of public transport (bus/train) or two-wheelers is advised

Free event, information from the Tourist Office on 04 93 01 73 68