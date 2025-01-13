“Mozart in Monaco”: Early year concerts you won’t want to miss

Following the success of the “Mozart in Monaco” festival in previous years, the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra is back with a series of seven brand-new concerts from 23 January to 2 February 2025.

The series kicks off on 23 January at 6.30 pm at the Auditorium Rainier III with a Musical Happy Hour. The Quatuor du Soleil will be performing two pieces by Mozart, the Adagio and Fugue in C minor, K. 546 and the String Quartet No. 19 in C major ‘Dissonance’, K. 465, as well as Haydn’s 4th string quartet, op. 76, “Sunrise”. An hour of music on a small scale, followed by complimentary refreshments for the audience.

On 25 January, we scale up for a symphony concert. Conducted by Ton Koopman, the audience will hear Handel’s Music for the Royal Fireworks, Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto in A major, K. 622 performed by Pierre Génisson, and Haydn’s ‘Military’ Symphony No. 100. An introduction to the works will be given at 7 pm before the concert, which starts at 8 pm.

On 27 January at 6.30 pm, a spiritual concert will be held in Monaco’s majestic Cathedral. Conducted by Diego Ceretta, the orchestra and Coro del Friuli Venezia Giulia’s combined talents will perform classical masterpieces, accompanied by soprano Emőke Baráth and clarinettist Pierre Génisson.

Then on 29 January at 3 pm, younger listeners will be treated to an enchanting concert based on Mozart’s first trip to Italy. The journey was pivotal in his artistic development, and will be illustrated by stories and works composed at the time. A fun and educational introduction to classical music, recommended for children aged five and up, and priced at five euros.

On 30 January, it’s back to the Auditorium Rainier III for a second Musical Happy Hour. The OPMC musicians will perform pieces for flute and strings by Mozart, Haydn and Boccherini in an hour-long concert.

On 1 February, the evening will be devoted to chamber music. The programme will showcase works by Haydn, Mendelssohn and Mozart, including the magnificent Quintet for Clarinet and Strings in A major, K. 581.

Last but not least, on 2 February, Kazuki Yamada will conduct the final concert of the festival. Alexandra Dovgan on piano and Bohdan Luts on violin will be the soloists on the night. The programme includes the well-known Symphony No. 40 in G minor, K. 550.

Practical details

With prices ranging from €5 to €36, the “Mozart in Monaco” festival is aimed at all audiences. Book your tickets and find out more about all the concerts on the OPMC website.

