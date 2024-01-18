Japanese restaurant, Moods, museum… 5 major SBM projects for 2024

The Chairman and CEO of Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer (SBM) shared the group’s upcoming projects for the new year.

Stéphane Valeri presented his 2024 New Year address to the press in the cosy Crystal Bar at the heart of the Hôtel Hermitage. This was an opportunity for SBM’s Chairman and CEO to take stock of the Group’s major projects.

1. The new Blue Bay

One of the major projects will be launched next month. By mid-February, the famous Blue Bay restaurant will have had a makeover to welcome customers to a brand new space. The Blue Bay is the restaurant of two-starred Michelin chef Marcel Ravin. “It will be the showcase that his talent deserves,” said Stéphane Valeri. “We’re lucky to have some great international chefs in Monaco, but Marcel Ravin truly built his career within SBM and that’s a real source of pride! “

2. The highly anticipated Amazónico

Its opening had to be postponed due to some setbacks, but the Amazónico restaurant, which will serve Peruvian and Brazilian cuisine, will finally open on 4 April 2024. Situated on the roof of the new Café de Paris, it will offer “an even better view than the brasserie“, in the words of Stéphane Valeri.

“The concept is a hit in Madrid, London and Dubai,” said the Chairman and CEO. “Amazónico will enhance the entertainment aspect of SBM establishments.”

Amazónico © Monte-Carlo SBM

Stéphane Valeri also reminded attendees that seven new shops will open within the Café de Paris. The first ones should be ready for opening in April and the others in the autumn.

3. The arrival of Japanese cuisine

Another event to keep an eye out for will take place in July 2024, when a new creation will be unveiled in collaboration with three-star Michelin chef Yannick Alleno. From this summer, the Crystal Bar will offer Japanese food. It’s a cuisine that Yannick Alleno is already familiar with, having opened his sushi counter L’Abysse at the Pavyllon Ledoyen. A double Michelin-starred Bar!

4. The new Moods

The reopening is eagerly awaited by regulars. Moods, or rather the new Moods, will open on 17 October.

Housed in the old establishment, this new Moods will combine live music and laughter, thanks to a comedy club. While most of the performances will be in French, Stéphane Valeri has not ruled out the possibility of programming shows in English. “The new Moods will extend the party into the off-season,” he added.

Chef Marcel Ravin will be in charge of the catering side, creating finger food, i.e. dishes adapted to fast food.

5. A museum in the cellars of the Hôtel de Paris

Last but not least, the huge Caves de l’Hôtel de Paris (actually straddling the Hôtel de Paris and the Hôtel Hermitage) are to be renovated, along with their restaurant. A museum will even be created, “to showcase this exceptional heritage,” said Stéphane Valeri.

The renovation is part of a series of celebrations that will be launched in April. 150 years ago in 1874, Marie Blanc, widow of François Blanc, succeeded her husband at the head of SBM and ordered the creation of the large cellars at the Hôtel de Paris. Speaking of which, she will be the one welcoming visitors to the museum. Special evenings will also be organised in partnership with leading wine brands, including Pétrus.

2024 will also mark the 50th anniversary of Le Sporting, which will be celebrated at Jimmy’z (due to reopen on 23 March), at Coya and, of course, at the Salle des Etoiles.

