Circus, costumes and lemons: 4 flagship events on the Côte d’Azur this winter

All winter long, festive events breathe life into the cultural scene of the Côte d’Azur. Here are our favourites!

1. The Monte-Carlo Circus Festival

This is the Principality’s big annual circus festival, featuring ten days of shows and competitions to decide between the world’s best circus performers as they all vie for the prestigious Clown d’Or (Golden Clown) award. The festival kicks off on Saturday 13 January with the grand open-air parade and the elephants’ procession to the Prince’s Palace. This year’s edition celebrates the Festival’s 50th anniversary and will be dedicated to its founder, Prince Rainier III.

Practical information :

When: from 19 to 28 January 2024

Where: Chapiteau de Fontvieille

Good to know: half price for under 12s

Prices and bookings on the montecarlofestival.mc website

Enjoy a thrilling experience at the Monte-Carlo Circus Festival. © Frédéric Nebinger

2. The Nice Carnival

For a fortnight, the city of Nice will be buzzing with festivities. The highlight of the carnival is, of course, the float parade. Each year, between 12 and 20 floats take part, decorated in the carnival’s theme, which this year is pop culture. As well as the parades, there’s entertainment all over the city. But will you be brave enough to join in the “flower battles”? The Nice Carnival is a legendary family festival that brings some welcome colour to winter. Don’t miss out!

Practical info :

When: from 17 February to 3 March 2024

Free for under 5s / reduced rates for 6-12 year olds

Prices and bookings on the nicecarnaval.com website

https://twitter.com/NiceCarnaval/status/1634212474151923717

3. The Menton Lemon Festival

This is the 90th edition of Menton’s major citrus fruit festival. Every year, several tonnes of fruit are needed to create the sculptures and giant floats that parade to the rhythms of the Samba, the Salsa and even the French Cancan! On Sunday morning, the city comes alive in a never-ending farandole – a lively Provençal dance – of colour. This edition will celebrate the Olympic year and dedicate its main theme to the upcoming Paris 2024 Games.

Practical information :

When: from 17 February to 3 March

Free for under 6s/ reduced prices for 6-14 year olds

Information and tickets on the feteducitron.com website

Last year, the Lemon Festival celebrated rock’n’roll with a Johnny Halliday tribute float. © Ville de Menton

4. The “Floral Naval Battle” in Villefranche-sur-Mer

Another traditional festival is the “Floral Naval Battle” in Villefranche-sur-Mer. In store for this 120th edition: the “Pointus” boats, decorated with multicoloured flowers, mimosas (a traditional Provençal flower) and carnations, will parade in front of thousands of spectators. The fishermen will wear traditional Provençal fishermen’s garb and pass close to the shore for a spectacular naval battle!

For this 120th edition, there will also be entertainment on offer, including folk groups and a musical show around the citadel of Villefranche-sur-mer.