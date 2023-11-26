Historic moment as Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene inaugurate new Café de Paris

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlène unveiled the plaque of the establishment, which was founded 155 years ago - © Monte-Carlo SBM

The Princely couple unveiled the establishment’s official plaque.

The Café de Paris Monte-Carlo was officially inaugurated by Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene on the evening of Wednesday 22 November, a week after it reopened.

Louis and Marie Ducruet and Camille Gottlieb were also present for this major event, as were the Minister of State, Pierre Dartout, the CEO of the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer (SBM), Stéphane Valeri, and the brasserie’s Director, Eric Gorjux.

The Prince and Princess, accompanied by Louis and Marie Ducruet, Camille Gottlieb, Pierre Dartout and Eric Gorjux – © Monte-Carlo SBM

The 115 guests attended the unveiling of the official plaque by the Prince and Princess before dinner, in a frendly and elegant atmosphere, and with an accordion accompanied by the live band, Live Strolling.

They were then treated to a menu skilfully prepared by Chef Victor Marion: caviar and eggs ‘mayo’, niçois-style shoulder of beef and 70% chocolate soufflé tart, all accompanied by wine pairings by Noël Bajor, Head Sommelier at the Café de Paris Monte-Carlo.

“After 19 months of refurbishment work, under the efficient leadership of our Director of Construction and Built Heritage, Luc Leroy, all the magic has returned to the Place du Casino de Monte-Carlo. The world-famous triptych on the square, whose image contributes to Monaco’s influence throughout the world is once again complete, with the Casino de Monte-Carlo, the recently renovated Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo to its left and the new Café de Paris Monte-Carlo to its right. 155 years after its creation in 1868, through the new restructuring of this establishment, following on from the Hôtel de Paris, the Place du Casino and the creation of One Monte-Carlo, the historic heart of Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer has completed its metamorphosis, and the legend can live on,” said Stéphane Valeri.