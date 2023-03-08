Café de Paris to reopen a little later than planned

The project, which began in March 2022, was originally scheduled to last 16 months.

It should have been completed in July, but it will not be ready until autumn 2023. The new Café de Paris will not be ready for this summer, due to “setbacks that are sometimes encountered in this type of construction, added to the difficulties caused by the international context, with delays in the supply of many materials.”

The Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer (SBM) made the announcement in a press release on Monday March 6. The group’s new CEO, Stéphane Valeri, brought together all the site managers to review the progress on the new complex, which will include the Brasserie Café de Paris, the Amazónico restaurant and a number of luxury boutiques.

A major facelift for the legendary Café de Paris Monte-Carlo!

The Brasserie Café de Paris is now due to open at the end of October. The Amazónico restaurant will follow at a later date, to be announced.

SBM stated that all the group’s departments “are working hard to optimise the deadline, both in terms of completing work on the site and managing the personnel that will operate the establishments.”