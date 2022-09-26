Stéphane Valeri will succeed Jean-Luc Biamonti as of 3 April 2023.

In a press release, the National Council announced that its President, Stéphane Valeri, will be stepping down as of 3 October, after five years in the position.

“In February 2018, the Monegasque people placed their trust in me, allowing me to serve another term as President of the National Council. As I had stated, I have been fully committed for almost 5 years now to the performance of my functions, serving my compatriots and the State,” says Stéphane Valeri.

He also added that he has agreed to join the Board of Directors of the Société des Bains de Mer (SBM), succeeding Jean-Luc Biamonti as Chairman as of April 3, 2023. “I am therefore joining a great company, to which my family and I have been very attached for several generations,” he adds.

“The best part of our commitments have been honoured, in particular on housing for Monegasques, social issues, and the Assembly’s position with regard to the European Union. (…) It is therefore with a sense of a mission accomplished and the desire to serve the Principality’s interests in a different capacity that I will cease my functions as President of the National Council”, concludes Stéphane Valeri.