Photos

Princess Caroline attends surreal dinner by Chef Marcel Ravin

By Sarah Incari
Published on 23 October 2023
1 minute read
amade
A feast organised as part of the 60th anniversary of the Association Mondiale des Amis de l'Enfance (AMADE) - © AMADE
23 October 2023
- 23 October 2023
1 minute read

She was joined by her children Charlotte Casiraghi, accompanied by her husband Dimitri Rassam, and Andrea Casiraghi, as well as actress Carole Bouquet and singer Angélique Kidjo.

Unusual as it may seem, the dinner took place on the actual stage of the Garnier Opera House. A surreal dinner orchestrated by Charles Kaisin and prepared by the double-starred chef from Martinique, Marcel Ravin, to celebrate Amade’s 60th anniversary.

marcel-ravin
amade-diner
diner-amade
diner-enfance
diner

Founded by Princess Grace in 1963, Amade has been chaired by Princess Caroline since 1993 – © Amade 

The members of the charity, whose work is devoted to the protection of children, joined its President, Princess Caroline, and around a hundred donors. Among the guests, the charity was able to count on the loyal support of Charlotte Casiraghi and her husband Dimitri Rassam, Andrea Casiraghi, Carole Bouquet and Angélique Kidjo.

This unique, historic event raised over 680,000 euros for the charity’s actions and attracted 24 new major donors.