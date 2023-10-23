Princess Caroline attends surreal dinner by Chef Marcel Ravin

A feast organised as part of the 60th anniversary of the Association Mondiale des Amis de l'Enfance (AMADE) - © AMADE

She was joined by her children Charlotte Casiraghi, accompanied by her husband Dimitri Rassam, and Andrea Casiraghi, as well as actress Carole Bouquet and singer Angélique Kidjo.

Unusual as it may seem, the dinner took place on the actual stage of the Garnier Opera House. A surreal dinner orchestrated by Charles Kaisin and prepared by the double-starred chef from Martinique, Marcel Ravin, to celebrate Amade’s 60th anniversary.

Founded by Princess Grace in 1963, Amade has been chaired by Princess Caroline since 1993 – © Amade

The members of the charity, whose work is devoted to the protection of children, joined its President, Princess Caroline, and around a hundred donors. Among the guests, the charity was able to count on the loyal support of Charlotte Casiraghi and her husband Dimitri Rassam, Andrea Casiraghi, Carole Bouquet and Angélique Kidjo.

Champagne Brunch is back at the Monte-Carlo Bay & Resort

This unique, historic event raised over 680,000 euros for the charity’s actions and attracted 24 new major donors.