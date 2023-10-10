Champagne Brunch is back at the Monte-Carlo Bay & Resort

The Champagne Party brunch is back at the Calypso from 1 October to 30 June 2024. © Monte-Carlo SBM

Calypso will be hosting this brunch designed by Chef Marcel Ravin, from 1 October 2023 to 30 June 2024.

For €135 a head, the Brunch Party au Champagne includes a salad bar along with an oyster bar featuring a wide range of seafood. At the same time, “show cooking” is not to be outdone, “providing a feast for the eyes and the palate, with ingredients selected according to the chef’s latest inspirations. Savoury taste buds will be tickled by beautiful cuts of meat and fish, while those with a sweet tooth will enjoy the waffle, crepe and ice cream stand topping off a big buffet of tasty treats.” says the Monte-Carlo SBM.

Le Calypso at the Monte-Carlo Bay & Resort. © Monte-Carlo SBM

During the brunch, Taittinger Cuvée Prestige Champagne is freely available, accompanied by live music.

