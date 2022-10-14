The school, named “Borgo del Forte Campus”, is part of the huge, high-end project called “Marina di Ventimiglia”, which aims to develop the town after the construction of “Cala del Forte”, the new port bought by Monaco.

The Marina Development Corporation (MDC), which is overseeing the “Marina di Ventimiglia” project, has big plans for Ventimiglia. The idea is to build a huge campus in the former Campasso shunting yard, near the mouth of the river Nervia, as well as a vast building complex called “Borgo del forte”. The complex will be located further west, behind the new port in the old Ventimiglia (Ventimiglia Alta), and will include in particular a 5-star hotel and some 60 luxury flats with terraces.

500 students on campus

On 23 September, the urban redevelopment company MDC examined proposals from several Italian architectural firms for the construction of the Borgo del Forte Campus, which will contain several buildings totalling 42,000 m2. Next to the international school, which is the heart of the campus, there is a colossal sports centre with a 50-metre Olympic swimming pool, fully equipped sports hall, changing rooms, dedicated club house and six tennis courts.

To the south, the former railway depot will be renovated and transformed into a conference centre with conference rooms and offices, all overlooking a large landscaped park. The former guest house will be used to house athletes, students and teachers, and the third existing building will be equipped for reception services, offices and a cafeteria. The Campus will also have over 3,000 m2 of parking space.

Two projects still in the running

The two Italian architectural firms that have been shortlisted on the strength of their projects are Mario Cucinella Architects (MCA) and One Works. This was communicated by the Marina Development Corporation, which had launched a call for projects over the last few months to select the best architectural proposals. The successful firm will be appointed by the end of the year by the school’s operator, as yet unknown.

“It is a great pleasure to have welcomed four of the best architectural firms in Italy to Ventimiglia. They presented their proposals for the Borgo del Forte campus, all of which were of great quality and met the specfications set out in the call for tenders,” said Giuseppe Noto, CEO of MDC. “This confirms the significance and quality of the Marina di Ventimiglia urban regeneration project, which we have been working on with the local and regional authorities for almost two years, in terms of revitalising western Liguria through a new hospitality, residential and educational/sports offering.”

The “Marina di Ventimiglia” project covers 57,000 square metres, requiring an investment of over 200 million euros. Robert Thielen is the main promoter. This Dutch businessman and Monegasque resident wants to turn Ventimiglia into a luxurious, youthful and tourism-oriented town. He is on the right track.