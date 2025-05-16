Igniting dreams: Sir Stelios expands prize fund to €100,000 for Riviera’s rising entrepreneurs

In an unexpected flourish of generosity, Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou doubled down on his commitment to nurturing the Riviera’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, spontaneously adding two additional winners to his prestigious Young Entrepreneur Awards and increasing the prize fund to a staggering €100,000.

The Stelios Foundation Conference Hall in Monaco buzzed with anticipation this Thursday as Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, the visionary behind easyJet and the easy family of brands, unveiled the winners of his inaugural Monaco and Riviera Young Entrepreneur Awards. What began as a €60,000 initiative to bolster young business talent blossomed into a €100,000 celebration of innovation, as Sir Stelios, moved by the caliber of applicants, spontaneously expanded the winner’s circle from three to five entrepreneurs.

Beyond the monetary prizes, all winners will benefit from €30,000 worth of advertising generously provided by Riviera Radio, the Foundation’s partner in this initiative.

“Once again there have been some astonishing and inspiring success stories that we have uncovered, demonstrating that entrepreneurship is alive and well in Monaco and French Riviera among the young generation,” Sir Stelios declared to an audience that included prominent figures such as Pierre-André Chiappori, Monaco’s Minister of Finance and Economy, Jean d’Haussonville, France’s Ambassador to Monaco, and Guillaume Rose, CEO of the Monaco Economic Board.

Sir Stelios admitted that he had a soft spot for entrepreneurs © Stelios Foundation

From shipping heir to philanthropic pioneer

During his address, Sir Stelios offered a glimpse into his own entrepreneurial genesis, recounting a pivotal lunch with his father at the Hotel de Paris in the summer of 1994. “I told him, ‘Dad, I’ve had enough of the shipping business…. I’m going to start something new. I want to build a famous brand,'” he reminisced.

Three decades later, that vision has materialised into the easy empire, whose royalties now fund the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation‘s diverse initiatives across six countries. The Young Entrepreneur Awards represent just one facet of his philanthropic portfolio, which spans from environmental conservation with Prince Albert II to church restoration in Menton.

Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou: at the crossroads of entrepreneurship and philanthropy in Monaco

Five stars rising on the Monaco-Riviera horizon

From an impressive field of 29 applicants, five entrepreneurs emerged victorious after a rigorous three-stage selection process culminating in personal interviews with Sir Stelios himself.

Yacine Bayar claimed the grand prize of €30,000 for Sianatech, his industrial maintenance and mechanical engineering company. Visibly moved by the recognition, Bayar shared, “This award gives meaning to our daily commitment and strengthens our credibility to grow even further… It’s every entrepreneur’s dream to receive such encouragement.”

The second prize of €20,000 went to Félix Nacach for BedBoat, an innovative concept allowing tourists to stay overnight on docked boats. Born on a boat in Guadeloupe, Nacach’s business transforms harbors “full of boats, but empty of people” into unique accommodation opportunities at a fraction of the cost of traditional boat charters.

Sébastien Perez secured the third prize of €10,000 for his videography company, Sez Productions, a passion that began “over 13 years ago, with a skateboard and a camera in my hands.”

From left to right: Yacine Bayar, Félix Nacach and Sébastien Perez © Stelios Foundation

In an unexpected twist, Sir Stelios created a joint fourth place with prizes of €5,000 each for Raphael Mena’s GOYA restaurant and Lauren Aubert’s concept store LAU Monte Carlo, stating, “I’m a softie when it comes to entrepreneurs.”

A Riviera ripple effect

The awards programme, which joins similar successful initiatives in the UK, Greece, and Cyprus, specifically targets entrepreneurs under 30 who have established businesses in Monaco or the French Riviera within the past five years.

Sir Stelios: over €100m donated to his charitable foundations since 2010

As the Foundation Conference Hall emptied and the winners clutched their symbolic trophies, one thing remained clear – Sir Stelios’s vision extends far beyond creating wealth. In nurturing these fledgling businesses, he’s cultivating a legacy of innovation and economic vitality that will ripple through the Riviera’s economy for years to come.

The Stelios Young Entrepreneur Awards will return in 2026, with applications expected to open early next year.