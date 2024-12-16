Sir Stelios: over €100m donated to his charitable foundations since 2010

The Stelios Philanthropic Foundation has published its annual report and financial statements for the year ended 30th September 2024. It shows a cumulative total of donations by Monegasque resident Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou to his charitable foundations of £89m, or €107m at the current exchange rate, since 2010.

The support takes the following form:

Help for the needy in Greece and Cyprus through ‘Food From the Heart’, an initiative that has been providing snacks at a number of distribution points for those who request them, since 2013

Scholarships to schools and universities, including the LSE and City University in London

Bi-communal awards to teams comprising one Turkish Cypriot and one Greek Cypriot who cooperate in business in Cyprus, as a means to promoting lasting peace on the island

Donations to other charities with a range of causes

Support for entrepreneurs in the UK, Greece and Cyprus through cash grants

The report shows incoming resources of almost £17m, and expenditure on charitable activities of approximately £9.5m, for an overall fund balance increase of almost £7.5m.

Sir Stelios commented: “Following the change of the articles of association with a new investment policy adopted on 10 April 2024, the charitable company will invest its surplus funds in order to generate its own recurring income from which it can fund future donations.”

Sir Stelios celebrates 30 ‘easy’ years