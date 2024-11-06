Monaco's Best
In brief

£255,000 raised for 10 new LSE Stelios Scholarships

By Sheila McCarron
Published on 6 November 2024
1 minute read
Over 60 LSE students, past and present, attended the event © Stelios Philanthropic Foundation
By Sheila McCarron
- 6 November 2024
1 minute read

An impressive £255,000 has been raised since last weekend’s Stelios Scholars 20-year reunion in Monaco, which scholars past and present could attend in person or online.

The Stelios Philanthropic Foundation encouraged past London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) Stelios Scholars to contribute whatever they could afford, via the Foundation’s JustGiving page, so as to be able to establish more scholarships in the future. “This way we are encouraging people who benefitted in the past from a Stelios Scholarship to start or increase their own giving back to society,” the Foundation said.

Sir Stelios presenting the ‘story so far’ of the partnership between his Foundation and the LSE © Stelios Philanthropic Foundation

Their donations were  matched by the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation raising a total of £255,000, which will fund a further 10 UK scholarships, commencing Autumn 2025.

Sir Stelios and Professor Larry Kramer, LSE President and Vice Chancellor, spoke to over 60 LSE Stelios scholars. There were also inspiring contributions from former or present scholars. 

This brings to £3.7m the amount that has been donated by Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou for LSE Scholarships to date.

Over 20 years, the Foundation has enabled many young people to attend the London School of Economics on a scholarship © Stelios Philanthropic Foundation