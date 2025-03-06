GirlBoss: Charlotte Casiraghi inspires Monaco’s youngsters

The Hôtel Columbus was the venue for the 4th edition of #GirlBoss, a speed mentoring event for young women aged 11 to 25.

Organised by SheCanHeCan and the Association des Femmes Chefs d’Entreprises de Monaco (AFCEM – Monaco Female Business Leaders’ association), with the support of DFM Monaco, the #GirlBoss event once again brought together over 20 mentors, female entrepreneurs and managers to share their experiences and advice with the young women.

Johanna Houdrouge, President of AFCEM and co-founder of #GirlBoss, spoke about the day’s aims: “Speed mentoring is the union of two organisations that are fighting for women’s rights. We want to pass on to you the values of hard work, perseverance, equality and complementarity.” She pointed out that a balance between men and women in the professional world fosters performance and innovation.

This year’s guest of honour, Charlotte Casiraghi, daughter of Princess Caroline of Monaco, sat alongside Johanna Houdrouge and Vibeke Brask Thomsen and delivered an inspirational speech to the young women in attendance.

“I am very honoured to be able to speak to you today, on Women’s Rights Day, a day that is a moment for both celebration and reflection on the progress that has been made and the challenges that remain. It is also an opportunity to emphasise the importance of support and of sharing experience from generation to generation,” she said.

© Monaco Tribune

She stressed the importance of mentoring and sharing experience: “Mentoring is above all about meeting people, exchanging ideas and advice. It’s an opportunity to show that it’s possible to create your own path, even if the road isn’t always easy. Every difficulty we overcome shapes our journey.”

She also shared her own journey, involving horse riding, philosophy, fashion and literature, illustrating the breadth of possibilities for each of the young girls present. “At the moment, I’m working on a project to do with philosophy and literature workshops in child psychiatry. It’s a new project. There’s always a way of reinventing yourself and seizing opportunities.”

Charlotte Casiraghi also mentioned someone who has often inspired her: the American poet Maya Angelou: “She is in some ways a mentor, an inspiration to me. She is regarded as an icon of literature and the civil rights movement.” She read an extract from her autobiography, “Letter to my daughter,” emphasising the message of confidence and perseverance it conveys: “It taught me that every experience, every challenge is an opportunity to grow,” and concluded: “The world needs your ideas, your energy and your dedication. You have immense power, and today you are here to discover and explore it,” she said.

© Monaco Tribune

Vibeke Brask Thomsen, director of SheCanHeCan and co-founder of #GirlBoss, concluded the speeches with a powerful message: “Dare. Dare to ask your questions this afternoon, but also in your life. Ms Casiraghi illustrated this very well. There are some remarkable women in the room today and it’s easy to see their success and their high office. But beforehand, of course, there have been many obstacles, challenges and setbacks, all of which they have overcome. There are certainly more people to discourage you and tell you that it’s not possible than to encourage you and push your limits. I often hear that the battle is won, but unfortunately that’s not the case.”

After the speeches, the young participants were able to meet the mentors in eight-minute speed mentoring sessions, either one-to-one or in groups. The mentors included Valérie Davenet, Director of the Environment Department, Claire Liberatore-Dupas, gynaecologist, Marion Latore, interior designer, Elodie Kheng, Director of the Office of the Minister of State, and Marina Ceyssac, High Commissioner for the Protection of Rights and Freedoms.

