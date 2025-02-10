Charlotte Casiraghi reveals rather “strange passion”

Charlotte Casiraghi always sports an elegant manicure at the many fashion shows she attends © All rights reserved

Charlotte Casiraghi, a loyal Chanel ambassador, had a front-row seat at the Haute Couture spring-summer 2025 show, presented on 28 January at the Grand Palais in Paris.

The long-time friend and muse of the Chanel brand has made countless appearances at Paris fashion shows and official events. Her signature outfit on the day was a skirt suit with a purplish shimmer. During the event, Princess Caroline’s daughter revealed a little-known aspect of her personality in an exclusive interview with NSS France, the digital arm of the Italian fashion magazine.

The journalist asked her: “What is something strange that you know too much about?” Charlotte Casiraghi, mother of Raphaël and Balthazar, immediately showed her left hand and, with a knowing smile, jokingly replied: “I would say nail polish. She added: “I’m obsessed with nail polish. I know a lot of stuff about the different brands and colours. It’s a bit of a strange passion!”

Fashion, nail polish and philosophy!

As well as her love of fashion and this recent revelation about nail polish, Charlotte Casiraghi ia also known for her involvement in Monaco’s cultural scene. Known for her artistic sensitivity, she actively supports initiatives that raise the Principality’s profile.

In particular, she is a fervent promoter of the Rencontres Philosophiques de Monaco, an ambitious project that brings together those who are passionate about reflection and intellectual discussion. The aim of the Rencontres Philosophiques de Monaco is to create a unique ‘place’ where philosophy is at home. “Philosophy must be at the heart of the City, enlightening and breaking down our certainties to give meaning to our actions,” she says.

