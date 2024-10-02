Charlotte Casiraghi lights up Paris Fashion Week 2024

Charlotte Casiraghi and French-Senegalese writer Marie Ndiaye (second from right), at the Chanel Métiers d'Arts 2023 fashion show © All rights reserved

Charlotte Casiraghi made a stunning appearance at the Chanel fashion show on October 1st this year. But that’s not all!

Since being named Chanel ambassador in 2021, Charlotte Casiraghi has never missed an opportunity to put herself forward as the brand’s standard-bearer. Such as appearing at the Spring-Summer 2025 show, which was held once again under the glass roof of the Grand Palais, on the final day of Paris Fashion Week.

She took her seat in the front row, alongside singer Angèle, Inès de la Fressange and Naomi Campbell, in a look that was as chic as it was casual, inspired by the DNA of the label she represents. Princess Caroline’s eldest daughter wore white and blue striped shorts and shirt to watch the models walk around a huge white cage. The outfit was accessorised with a pair of strappy pumps, also by Chanel.

Two fabulous appearances in one day

Later that day, Charlotte Casiraghi was invited to the opening night of the dance season at the Opéra Garnier. And she pulled out all the stops with an ultra-polished look.

Charlotte Casiraghi: “I don’t particularly like this “official representing,” I prefer to be free”

As she watched the dancers perform, Raphaël Elmaleh and Balthazar Rassam’s mum wore a long sequinned dress, with a wide white contrasting band at the hem, again from the Chanel range. But what really caught people’s eye were her drop earrings set with 166 brilliant-cut diamonds totalling 4.41 carats. The model, called Evanescent, is being sold by the French fashion house for €93,000. A pretty rosebud hung with a shower of diamonds!