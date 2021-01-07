











For its Spring-Summer 2021 campaign, Chanel unveils 4 elegant outfits…and stunning views of the Principality.

The new shots were unveiled on Instagram to users’ great acclaim. “Beautiful”, “stunning”, “how elegant” read the comments.

The four shots have all a unique feel. In the first campaign ad, Charlotte Casiraghi is timelessly elegant, as she lies on an English deckchair, wearing a pink and white striped ensemble. The second shot has definitely more of a rock and roll vibe. Casiraghi wears a red jumper on a backdrop of Monaco at night. In the third, Casiraghi lies by a pool in an elegant top with large sunglasses that remind of her grandmother Grace Kelly in High Society, or perhaps To Catch a Thief. The fourth is a shot of Casiraghi wearing an iconic Chanel black and white tweed skirt suit.

The long love affair between Charlotte Casiraghi and Chanel

Charlotte Casiraghi’s long-standing love for Chanel trickles down from her mother, Princess Caroline, who was a close friend of Karl Lagerfeld. Charlotte Casiraghi regularly wears Chanel to important events, such as the Bal de la Rose, and chose the brand to design one of the dresses she wore at her 2019 wedding with Dimitri Rassam.

>> READ MORE: As their newest ambassador, Charlotte Casiraghi brings Chanel back to its literary roots

>> READ MORE: The Princess of Hanover and Charlotte Casiraghi open up about culture

Moreover, the 2021 Spring-Summer campaign was designed by Virginie Viard, a friend of Casiraghi’s. It is therefore only fitting that Charlotte Casiraghi should be Chanel’s latest ambassador.