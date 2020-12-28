











The iconic French brand has announced that Charlotte Casiraghi, daughter of Princess Caroline of Monaco, will launch in January 2021 a literary salon at Rue Cambon, Chanel’s historic home.

Charlotte Casiraghi, daughter of Princess Caroline and granddaughter of Grace Kelly, is not just a pretty face. She holds a degree in philosophy from the Sorbonne and is the president of Monaco’s Philosophical encounters. True to her love of culture, she is launching in collaboration with Chanel and Virginie Viard, the brand’s creative director, a literary salon called “Literary rendez-vous at rue Cambon”.

The literary salon honours Gabrielle Chanel and the late Karl Lagerfeld’s love of literature. “Literary rendez-vous at rue Cambon” will see writers, actresses, and friends of Chanel discuss either their own work or works that they hold dear. All literary meetings will be filmed and shared on social media. The first meeting will take place on 26 January.

Today’s fashion has that power of expression that can move culture forward. Charlotte Casiraghi

Both muse and cultural ambassador

Charlotte Casiraghi’s long-standing love for Chanel trickles down from her mother, Princess Caroline, who was a close friend of Karl Lagerfeld. Charlotte Casiraghi regularly wears Chanel to important events, such as the Bal de la Rose, and chose the brand to design one of the dresses she wore at her 2019 wedding with Dimitri Rassam.

It is therefore only fitting that Charlotte Casiraghi should be Chanel’s latest ambassador. She will star in Chanel’s 2021 Spring-Summer campaign, designed by Virginie Viard and shot by Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin in Karl Lagerfeld’s former Monaco home.