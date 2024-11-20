Order of Cultural Merit: Princess Caroline decorates her daughter, Charlotte Casiraghi

Charlotte Casiraghi was made a Knight of the Order of Cultural Merit on 18 November 2024 for her involvement in the Rencontres philosophiques de Monaco.

Charlotte Casiraghi received the distinction of Knight of the Order of Cultural Merit from her mother on the occasion of Monaco’s National Day. In the Salon Bleu, Princess Caroline of Hanover presided over the presentation of awards to individuals who contribute to the promotion of culture and the arts in Monaco.

Advertising

Charlotte Casiraghi, with her uncle Prince Albert II of Monaco, her mother Princess Caroline of Hanover, her brothers, her sisters-in-law and sister © Michael Alesi / Prince’s Palace

The Princess of Hanover handed out the Order of Cultural Merit distinctions in the Salon Bleu at the Prince’s Palace © Michael Alesi / Prince’s Palace

This year, her daughter Charlotte Casiraghi was promoted to the rank of Chevalier (Knight) in her capacity as President of the Rencontres Philosophiques de Monaco. She co-created the event in 2015 to promote philosophy through conferences and debates.

The ceremony was organised in conjunction with Monegasque National Day, which is celebrated on 19 November ©Michael Alesi / Prince’s Palace

Charlotte Casiraghi is now a Knight of the Order of Cultural Merit © Michael Alesi / Prince’s Palace

Prince Albert II and Princess Caroline team up to present the Prince Pierre Foundation awards

© Michael Alesi / Prince’s Palace

Charlotte Casiraghi was able to count on the support of her close family. In attendance were Prince Albert II of Monaco, Andrea and Pierre Casiraghi with their wives Tatiana Santo Domingo and Beatrice Borromeo, as well as Princess Alexandra of Hanover.

Princess Caroline attends exceptional spiritual concert