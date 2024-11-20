Order of Cultural Merit: Princess Caroline decorates her daughter, Charlotte Casiraghi
Charlotte Casiraghi was made a Knight of the Order of Cultural Merit on 18 November 2024 for her involvement in the Rencontres philosophiques de Monaco.
Charlotte Casiraghi received the distinction of Knight of the Order of Cultural Merit from her mother on the occasion of Monaco’s National Day. In the Salon Bleu, Princess Caroline of Hanover presided over the presentation of awards to individuals who contribute to the promotion of culture and the arts in Monaco.
This year, her daughter Charlotte Casiraghi was promoted to the rank of Chevalier (Knight) in her capacity as President of the Rencontres Philosophiques de Monaco. She co-created the event in 2015 to promote philosophy through conferences and debates.
Charlotte Casiraghi was able to count on the support of her close family. In attendance were Prince Albert II of Monaco, Andrea and Pierre Casiraghi with their wives Tatiana Santo Domingo and Beatrice Borromeo, as well as Princess Alexandra of Hanover.