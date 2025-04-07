Frédéric Genta takes up reins at Azura Partners Europe

Monaco’s former Secretary of Attractiveness, Development and Digital Transition, Frédéric Genta, has joined the wealth management firm that oversees nearly 5 billion dollars in assets.

On Monday 31 March, Azura Partners announced the appointment of Frédéric Genta as Chairman and Regional Head for Europe. In his new role, the former Monaco Government official will manage European operations with the goal of accelerating the firm’s expansion across the continent.

Bloomberg reports that Frédéric Genta, 44 — the son of the late Gérald Genta, the legendary creator of iconic watches such as the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak and Patek Philippe Nautilus — has departed from his government duties, where he was responsible for the attractiveness, development and digital transformation of the Principality since 2018.

A career of excellence

A Monegasque and Swiss national and a graduate of Harvard Business School, Frédéric Genta brings a wealth of experience to Azura Partners, gained through tenures at technology giants such as Google and Amazon, where he led commercial operations in France and the United States. He has also worked in the finance and telecommunications sectors.

On LinkedIn, Frédéric Genta described being “honoured to join Azura Partners” and added: “I’m thrilled to return to the private sector and join a firm that reflects my aspirations of excellence, innovation, and long-term impact.” He also wrote: “I look forward to helping shape Azura’s European strategy, accelerate its expansion and partner with leaders across the continent.”

Strategic expansion in Monaco

Founded in 2019 by Ali Jamal, former head of Julius Baer Group Ltd., Azura Partners has experienced remarkable growth in recent years. The firm, which started with around 2 billion dollars in assets under management, now oversees nearly 5 billion.

The appointment aligns with a broader trend of wealth management firms choosing Monaco for their European expansions, attracted by the absence of capital gains and personal income taxes, as noted by Bloomberg.

Anne Torrel Izrael also joins Azura’s Monaco team as European Head of Client and Business Development, after working as a senior private banker at Pictet.

Azura Partners, now with a team of 60 professionals across Monaco, London, Geneva, Dubai, Singapore, New York and Miami, continues its global expansion strategy, serving visionary entrepreneurs and wealthy families and institutions.