Concerts, drone show, giant stockfish lunch… for Monaco’s National Day

November 19 is fast approaching, and as every year, Monaco’s Town Council has unveiled a packed programme of events to celebrate Monegasque National Day.

The festivities kick off on 13 November, with the Children’s National Day, from 2pm to 6.30 pm. During the afternoon they can enjoy inflatables, creative workshops, duck fishing, fairground stands and giant wooden games, in the auditorium.

The highlight will be the show performed by 800 drones in the night skies over Monaco on Monday 18 November at 8pm. The public will be able to watch the show from a secure area on the Quai Albert Ier, complete with sound system.

Two concerts you should not miss

Also on 18 November, Nicoletta will be performing at the Espace Léo Ferré, lending her distinctive voice to an acoustic concert at 9pm, accompanied by her Gospel choir. The following day, Liane Foly will treat the audience to a performance of her greatest hits.

Both concerts will be open to Monegasques and residents of all ages. To collect your invitations, head to the Espace Léo Ferré from 11 am to 6 pm and to Monaco Town Hall from 9 am to 4 pm with your identity card, residence permit or livret de famille for resident children.

La Condamine market, the place to be

As well as the concerts and drone show, National Day will be celebrated at the La Condamine market. From 9am to 2pm, there will be a tasting of local specialities, followed by a giant stockfish lunch, and musical entertainment from 7.30 pm.

An exhibition of artistic creations by senior citizens will be on display throughout the day. It promises to be a festive occasion!