Prince Albert II and Princess Caroline team up to present Prince Pierre Foundation awards

Prince Albert II and Princess Caroline with the winners of the 2024 edition of the Prince Pierre Foundation © Axel Bastello / Prince’s Palace

The Fondation Prince Pierre was founded in 1966 for the purpose of celebrating contemporary artists.

As President of the Foundation since 1988, Caroline of Monaco announced the winners of the 2024 edition on 8 October at the Opéra Garnier in Monte-Carlo. For the event, which she never misses, she was accompanied by her two daughters and Arnaud Merlin, a journalist with France Musique, who hosted the announcement ceremony.

Advertising

The following day she handed out the Prince Pierre Foundation awards, along with her brother, Prince Albert II. Both were dressed in blue, the Princess in an elegant dress and the Sovereign in a suit, and recognised the work and dedication of three prize-winners.

© Axel Bastello / Prince’s Palace

The literary prize went to Mathieu Belezi for his body of work. In music, the musical composition prize went to Hans Abrahamsen for his body of work, while the discovery grant was awarded to Mokhtar Amoudi for his first novel, Les conditions idéales.

Prince Albert II and Princess Caroline reward winner of Monegasque selection for World ‘Pâté-Croûte’ Championship

Cécile Tlili also won the ‘Coup de Coeur des Lycéens’ (High School Students’ favourite) award for her first novel, Un simple dîner. Paul Novak won the Young Music Lovers’ Choice award for his work Prisms and mirrors. And on the philosophy front, the Principality Prize was awarded jointly by the Rencontres Philosophiques and the Fondation Prince Pierre de Monaco to Souleymane Bachir Diagne.