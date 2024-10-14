Prince Albert II and Princess Caroline reward winner of Monegasque selection for World ‘Pâté-Croûte’ Championship

On 8 October, One Monte-Carlo was a hive of flavours and culinary creativity at the 15th edition of the Monegasque selection for the World ‘Pâté-Croûte’ Championship. Ten chefs vied with each other to grab their ticket to the final in Lyon, with the Sovereign and his sister, the Princess of Hanover, in attendance.

The Confrérie du Pâté-Croûte organised the major event, with ten of Monaco’s talented chefs going head-to-head. Five of them were representing the famous Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer.

The participants had the honour of presenting their creations to an eminent jury, with distinguished members such as Prince Albert II and Princess Caroline of Hanover, as well as renowned chefs Jacques Maximin, Christian Garcia, Christophe Cussac and Guillaume Gomez.

A calm but intense competition

At the World Championship, which is celebrating its fifteenth anniversary, paté-croûte is no laughing matter. The aim of the shortlist is to showcase a traditional French product that deserves to be promoted. The jury members tasted the entries at ten-minute intervals, with a draw determining the running order.

Their assessments were strict and methodical: a lack of jelly in the centre, a fundamental element of paté-croûte, could mean immediate elimination.

Originality and creativity on the menu

The chefs didn’t shy away from innovation in their efforts to win over the jury. As well as the traditional ingredients, there were some gastronomic surprises in the creations: pigeon, Colonnata bacon, morels, duck breast and even some sweet touches with figs and lime. Each entry was an invitation to try something new, making the competition all the more exciting.

An emotional winner

After over two hours of tasting, the long-awaited verdict was finally delivered. Prince Albert II announced the winner: Simon Ganache, representing the Yacht Club de Monaco. Simon was very moved, and confessed he had never made a pâté-croûte before starting out on this adventure.

His victory means he is on his way to the final on 2 December in Lyon, where he will fly Monaco’s flag and face candidates from all over the world, including Mexico, the United States, Canada, Sweden, France, Denmark and Japan.

Distinctions and recognition

To round off the memorable day, Prince Albert II was made a ‘chevalier du pâté-croûte’, while Princess Caroline was awarded the Toques Blanches Lyonnaises’ gold medal. These distinctions testify to the importance of this culinary tradition, part of French and Monegasque gastronomic heritage.

