Schumacher’s legendary Ferrari to be auctioned in Monaco

A page of Formula 1 history is set to be written on the Rock when Michael Schumacher’s famous Ferrari F2001 goes under the hammer during the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix.

The Ferrari F2001 chassis 211, one of the most iconic cars in Formula 1 history, will be auctioned by RM Sotheby’s on 24 May 2025, just minutes before the Monaco Grand Prix qualification round. The historic auction marks the first-ever Formula 1 car sale during the Monaco Grand Prix weekend.

A remarkable history tied to the Principality

It’s no coincidence that this auction is taking place in Monaco. Michael Schumacher won the Monaco Grand Prix in 2001 behind the wheel of this very chassis, before going on to claim his fourth world title at the Hungarian Grand Prix later that same year. The F2001 is the only Ferrari driven by Schumacher to both win in Monaco and secure a world championship title in the same season.

An exclusive exhibition in the paddock

Guests of the F1 Paddock Club™ will have the privilege of admiring this mechanical masterpiece from 23 May. Fully restored by Ferrari in 2024–2025 and in perfect working order, this single-seater, powered by a V10 engine screaming at 17,000 rpm, represents the pinnacle of the legendary partnership between Schumacher and Ferrari’s dream team of Jean Todt, Ross Brawn and Rory Byrne.

A charity sale

Part of the proceeds from this special auction will be donated to the Keep Fighting Foundation, which continues Michael Schumacher’s charitable legacy. While no official estimate has been released, experts predict that this piece of motoring history will sell at a sky-high price, further cementing the legacy of Monaco and Schumacher for generations to come.