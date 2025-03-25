Two new restaurants at Nice Côte d’Azur Airport

Nice airport is expanding its culinary offering with two innovative concepts, combining Mediterranean flavours with environmental commitment.

The new brands, Bottega and Natoo, are located in the Terminal 2 departure lounge, and are a response to the growth in passenger traffic, with the aim of – ahem – catering for all tastes and budgets. A welcome addition to the food offering at France’s second-largest airport, which is continuing to improve the passenger experience.

A Venetian getaway, even before you take off

Terminal 2 is now home to Bottega, a Prosecco Bar & Caffe with an elegant Venetian feel. In a refined setting reminiscent of the Serenissima’s famous bacari, travellers can enjoy ciabattas, Venetian triangles and fresh salads. There is also a selection of prestigious Italian wines, including Prosecco from the long-standing Bottega SpA. With its 64 seats and chic furnishings, the restaurant offers you a slice of the dolce vita before you take to the skies.

© Aéroport de Nice

Natoo, France’s leading eco-responsible caterer

The Natoo concept has ‘landed’ in Nice for the first time. The Lagardère Group brand is already established abroad, standing out for its healthy and environmentally responsible approach. In a 160 m² space with over 70 seats, passengers can create their own bowls, sandwiches and salads using fresh, ethically sourced ingredients. The brand’s environmental credentials are reflected in its reusable tableware and recyclable packaging. Self-service kiosks allow passengers who are pressed for time to order quickly.

