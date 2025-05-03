Sir Stelios breathes new life into Menton’s heritage with €100,000 donation

A philanthropic gesture of magnitude that infuses new life into one of the oldest sanctuaries on the French Riviera.

On April 29, 2025, the Chapelle de la Madone in Menton received substantial support when Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou presented a €100,000 donation from his Philanthropic Foundation to the Fondation du Patrimoine. The ceremony took place in the presence of Menton’s Mayor, Yves Juhel, and the French Ambassador to Monaco, Jean d’Haussonville, along with several representatives from the Heritage Foundation and the municipality.

A monument with deep monegasque roots

Nestled along the ancient Via Julia Augusta, this chapel reportedly dates back to the 11th century and stands as Menton’s oldest place of worship. For four centuries, it belonged to the Grimaldi family of Monaco, as evidenced by the oldest Princely Family crests visible around the altar. It wasn’t until 1863 that the entire estate was ceded to France, before passing through various hands and finally becoming municipal property in 1994, narrowly escaping complete demolition.

© Sir Stelios Foundation

An ambitious project of cultural renaissance

Sir Stelios’s generous donation adds to the €12,680 already collected since the fundraising campaign launched on March 26. These contributions will help finance an ambitious restoration project with a total cost exceeding one million euros. The work, scheduled to begin in the second half of 2025, will unfold in two phases: first, the roof revision and stripping of interior walls, then in 2026, the restoration of the altarpiece and interior and exterior improvements.

A vision for the future of a history-laden site

Once restored, the chapel will not only be returned to worship but will become a versatile cultural space hosting exhibitions, concerts, and activities centredd around Menton’s history. The adjacent land will be transformed into a rosary garden, according to Princess Grace of Monaco’s wishes, creating a new tourist circuit with the Carnolès Palace and the Noria Tower.

Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou: at the crossroads of entrepreneurship and philanthropy in Monaco

This philanthropic gesture is part of Sir Stelios Foundation‘s ongoing commitment to supporting cultural and historical preservation projects across Europe, faithful to its mission of developing philanthropic activities in places where its founder has lived and worked.

Make a donation: www.fondation-patrimoine.org/102529