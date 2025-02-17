Monaco's Best
In brief

Sir Stelios announces €60,000 in cash prizes through new Young Entrepreneur Awards in Monaco and Riviera 2025

By Sheila McCarron
Published on 17 February 2025
Sir Stelios YEA
The Awards are coming to Monaco and the Riviera for the first time. Image courtesy of Stelios Philanthropic Foundation
Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, the creator and owner of the easy family of brands is offering cash prizes to 3 young entrepreneurs in Monaco and the Riviera, totalling €60,000.

The Stelios Philanthropic Foundation, which is launching and funding the award, supports causes in the local communities where Sir Stelios and his family have lived and worked. 

The foundation has been running similar and very successful entrepreneurs’ awards in the UKGreece, and Cyprus supporting job creation in the local economies for many years, and now in Monaco and the Riviera for the first time. 

Who is eligible?

Young entrepreneurs (born in 1990 or later) who are directors, and own over 50% of shares, of a company registered in Monaco or the South of France in the last 5 years whose revenues exceed €30,000.

What can they win?

The overall winner will receive a cash prize of €30,000 to invest in their business. The runner-up prize is €20,000 and third place will receive €10,000.

Thanks to a partnership with Riviera Radio, the awards also include communication, marketing, and advertising—including digital, social media, website, and exposure on Riviera Radio with a value of €30,000.

How to apply ?

Applicants should complete the downloadable form and email it to maya.turnbull@stelios.comby 5pm on 24th April, 2025. The winners will be announced by Sir Stelios at an awards ceremony on 16 May 2025 at the Stelios Foundation Conference Hall in Monaco

They can follow the Monaco Conference Hall on LinkedIn and stay tuned to Riviera Radio 106.5 FM for updates.

