Stelios Young Entrepreneur Awards 2025 are go! 

Sir Stelios stood down as non-executive chairman of easyJet in the early 2000s but he and his family are still major shareholders in the airline © Stelios Philanthropic Foundation

£300k in cash prizes will be awarded to three young UK entrepreneurs for startups with at least £200k in revenue.

The second edition of the awards opened on 6 January 2025 and is aimed at start-up owners who were born in 1990 or later. The closing date for entries is 28 March 2025. Other criteria are that the businesses must have been registered at UK Companies House since 2019, and their accounts must demonstrate revenues of at least £200,000 per year. Applications must be submitted by a director of the company with at least a 50% stake in the business.

The overall winner will be awarded £150,000 to invest in their business. Second prize is £100,000, and third place will receive £50,000.

“In the UK today, entrepreneurship is very much alive and kicking”

Sir Stelios said: “I have a long track record over 30 years of helping to create tens of thousands of jobs in the UK – both on the for-profit side by creating the easy family of brands but also with my charitable foundation and the existing awards for disabled entrepreneurs. The quality of the entries and winners last year proves once again that in the UK today entrepreneurship is very much alive and kicking! Therefore, I look forward to seeing another batch of inspiring applications again this year from that great pool of entrepreneurial talent.”

Last year’s winner, Amelia Christie-Miller, CEO of the Bold Bean Co, said: “Winning the Stelios Young Entrepreneur Award was a total game-changer for Bold Bean Co. The support, recognition, and sheer belief we’ve received since has been … a real springboard for growth.” She added: “The prize money? Honestly, transformative. It’s helped us invest … and scale up operations to meet the growing demand. But more than that, it’s allowed us to keep breaking rules and pushing boundaries with product innovation. It’s not just the financial support – though that’s huge – but the validation and exposure that comes with it. For any entrepreneur with a big, bold vision, this could be the thing that propels you to the next level.”

Applications should be made via a downloadable form from www.stelios.foundation and emailed to tracy.ghori@stelios.com by 5pm on March 28th, 2025. Sir Stelios will announce the winners via Zoom on April 29th, 2025.

The Stelios Philanthropic Foundation, which funds the award, has the stated mission of supporting a very diverse range of good causes in the local communities where Sir Stelios and his family have lived and worked, including of course the UK. The Foundation, which is funded by profits from the easyGroup of companies, has supported similar entrepreneur’s awards in Greece and Cyprus, creating jobs in the local economies, for many years.

Sir Stelios: over €100m donated to his charitable foundations since 2010