Ventimiglia’s metamorphosis continues with new Constituente Square

The large underground car park that was originally planned will be replaced by a small overground car park.

New buildings are springing up like mushrooms in Ventimiglia, which is being transformed day by day since the arrival of the Marina Development Corporation and its main contractor, Robert Thielen.

After the new port, the Dutch-origin Monegasque resident was behind the creation of a 5-star hotel with residences, a trendy restaurant named “La Rocca Ristorante” and a future campus to the east of the town. The stated objective is to make the Italian Riviera an international tourist destination.

© Marina Development Corporation

The area above the port of Cala del Forte, Borgo del Forte, is also being transformed with the piazza Constituente, which is about to undergo a facelift. After the redesign it will be entirely pedestrianised, with a large fountain, benches and flower beds.

The former ACI building, already acquired by the Marina Development Corporation and located in the square, will be called “Club Italia” and will undergo a complete refurbishment, with the aim of becoming a landmark for both residents and tourists. The building will be raised and the restaurants, bars and shops will cover a total area of 600 m². A venue that could become the main sales outlet for local produce, starting with wine.

As for the car park, it wil be at ground level instead of underground, and about 100 metres from Piazza Constituente. According to the Italian daily Il Secolo XIX, there should be around 40 parking spaces, compared to original estimates of 150.