From New York to Monaco: Olga Taran, the creative soul behind Hello Monaco

Twelve years after arriving from New York, Olga Taran has turned her expatriate curiosity into a prominent media platform that shares the many facets of the Principality with over 220,000 subscribers worldwide.

When Olga Taran set foot in Monaco for the first time as a resident, having come straight from New York, she was surprised by the intimate nature of the country. “At first, I was quite puzzled by this little Principality, because it’s such a small country, I’d even say a village,” she recalls with a smile. “But its unusual size is also what gives it its charm.”

Originally from Vladivostok, the far east of Russia, and having then settled in the United States, the experienced journalist gradually adjusted to the pace of Monegasque life. “When I first moved to Monaco from the US, I thought every service provider had hit the snooze button. Everything felt delayed, and I couldn’t understand why nothing seemed urgent. But eventually, I realized —it’s not a delay, it’s a rhythm. There is a timeline, but it runs on Riviera time. You just have to plan ahead, stay patient, and accept that here, even urgency takes a coffee break.”

I couldn’t believe it wasn’t taken!

The transition helped her discover the distinctive attributes of a unique region, with its mix of European tradition and international vitality. After a few years getting her family settled, Olga felt the need to reconnect with her professional roots. “I’ve never been a housewife. I started working when I was 13,” she says. “When I realised that we were settled here, I wanted to share my experience.”

Leaning on her background in journalism and marketing, she began by writing practical articles to help other expatriates. “My first articles were about practical information: where to go, where to find the best coffee, the simple things,” she says. “After six months, I realised that people really liked it.”

The transition from a personal blog to a structured media outlet happened naturally. Having started out in Russian, Olga decided to expand her readership. “I thought: why not do it in English as well?” ‘Hello Monaco’ was an obvious choice for the name. “The domain name was available for just a few euros. I couldn’t believe it wasn’t taken!”

It proved a visionary choice. “‘Hello’ is universal, it’s understood in every language. It’s the first thing you say when you meet someone, and it creates a positive vibe.”

Olga Taran © Hello Monaco

Change in Monaco and memorable encounters

As a front-row observer of a changing Principality, Olga looks on with interest. “Monaco is getting younger, that’s for sure. We see a lot of young entrepreneurs who are already successful in their thirties,” she says. “Most of them have already travelled a lot and lived in different places. They know exactly the level of service they expect.”

This new generation brings a special vitality to Monaco. “They are pushing the Principality to be more efficient, and more responsive,” she feels. “It’s energising for everyone.”

Among her most memorable interviews, Olga speaks enthusiastically about her meeting with Boy George. “He’s a very likeable person. He’s eccentric of course, but at the same time very open-minded, very down-to-earth, approachable, with a lot of positivity,” she recalls. They met by chance at an exhibition. “I just went up to him and told him that I loved what he did. He accepted right away.”

Interviews with Prince Albert II, Princess Stéphanie and Louis Ducruet have also been important ones during her editorial career, although she acknowledges the logistical challenges. “Sometimes it can take six months to get an interview because of schedules and travel”

Business balance and handing down

Running a media company in Monaco has its own unique aspects. “People think Monaco is full of money, and that’s true, but also not true,” she says pragmatically. “We’re talking about a very small country. Local businesses are small, the local audience is limited. So, we have to look outside for internationally established brands that want to reach our audience.”

It’s a strategy that requires patience and creativity, but it pays off. Hello Monaco’s team is over 20 strong and its reach extends far beyond Monaco’s borders.

Her daughter Katya has brought a new dynamic since she came on board. “She helps me enormously, particularly with Instagram and events organisation,” explains Olga. “She belongs to a younger generation that has a better understanding of social media and their constantly shifting algorithms.”

Olga Taran with her daughter Katya © Hello Monaco

“This year we again organised a large-scale event during the Grand Prix on the 60-metre yacht Sarastar. We had around 200 guests on board each day, with music, artists and DJs – a real Monaco atmosphere at its best,” says Olga. “We partnered with Tom Claeren for this event and his creativity was a big part of the success. This is the second year we have done such a project (in the past – on the yacht Seven Sins with Bugatti Chiron on board). Today the event sector is becoming one of the key areas for HelloMonaco – we see great potential in it.”

Olga’s plans include optimising the website, exploring TikTok and building up the events side of the business. “We learn from our mistakes and adapt constantly,” she says philosophically.

Olga Taran with Kick Sauber F1 Team drivers Nico Hülkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto © Hello Monaco

A heart for charitable work

Beyond her media endeavours, Olga is deeply committed to philanthropy. The “Change One Life” Charitable Foundation was founded by her husband 15 years ago, and she is proud to serve as its ambassador, continuing the mission he began. Their goal is to help children from orphanages and child-care institutions find loving families and build meaningful lives.

Over the years, they’ve created tens of thousands of personal video profiles of orphans across Russia and Ukraine — giving each child a voice, a face, and most importantly, a chance. Today, a child from their database finds a family every four hours.

Thanks to this work, more than 28,751 children are already home — and that number keeps growing.

“In today’s increasingly tense and uncertain environment, the issue of orphanhood has become even more pressing. Every child deserves love, security, and a future — and we remain deeply committed to making that possible,” Olga reflects.

Hello Monaco team members © Hello Monaco

A Monegasque lifestyle

Outside of work, Olga has found her balance in Monaco. She has a refuge: Fort Antoine. “It’s a fabulous place to be alone with your thoughts, enjoy the view and recharge your batteries,” she says. She does sport there every day. “Sport gives me peace of mind. It helps me focus and gives me energy.” She favours weight training: “I do a lot of weights. You have to be very focused, otherwise you could break your toes!” she laughs.

When it comes to fine food, she appreciates the growing diversity available in Monaco, mentioning Song Qi for its Asian cuisine and Tre Scalini for its simplicity and flexible opening times. “The owner is a beautiful woman, very charming. I go there all the time,” she says of the Italian restaurant.

Goodwill ambassador

When asked about popular misconceptions of Monaco, Olga smiles: “Of course, it’s for wealthy people, but people think that only billionaires can live here. That’s not true. You can have a normal life here.”

Twelve years on from arriving for the first time, Olga Taran continues to reveal Monaco’s different facets, with the unfailing enthusiasm of an expatriate who has become a goodwill ambassador for her adopted country.