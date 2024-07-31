Where to find Monaco’s best ice cream?

Santo Gelato is the most popular ice-cream parlour for Monaco residents.

The heat is becoming increasingly difficult to cope with, in these very high temperatures. What better way to relax and cool down than with a nice little ice cream, preferably in the shade? Monaco Tribune asked its readers who they thought served the best ice cream in the Principality.

Santo Gelato N°1

It seems that Santo Gelato on the Place d’Armes takes the prize as the favourite ice cream for Monegasques and residents. Many locals praise the quality and taste of the ice cream, as well as the service, such as Pino who declares Santo Gelato the “N°1 (…) The best of all, unbeatable in terms of service and product quality.” Laurent also considers Santo Gelato serves “the best homemade ice cream and sorbets in Monaco.”

Many flavours are praised. Pêle-mêle and choco-pop for Magali and Alex, Nutella for Héloïse, rum-raisin for Julien, the classic pistachio for Jacqueline and Alison. Emmanuelle recommends “the divine peach ice cream” which she considers “a pure delight.” Reading the many comments and flavour recommendations, it seems that, whatever flavour you chose at Santo Gelato, the ice cream is always tasty and never disappoints.

Rossi – La Bottega del Gelato

Rossi – La Bottega del Gelato also has its fans. Open since 2017, its excellent location at the station exit/entrance near Sainte-Dévote is not the only attraction. The quality and flavour of the ice creams are strengths of this ice cream parlour with the sky-blue storefront.

Brigitte, for example, raves about the lemon ice cream and “real chocolate chips” in the mint & chocolate flavour. Audrey loves the violet and Axelle prefers the fior di latte. Maria thinks Rossi is unarguably “the best.”

Crea, natural ice cream from Cuneo

Crea, in Rue Princesse Caroline, also has a number of fans. Brigitte says we “really need to taste” their pistachio. Rita agrees with her. For Valentina, it’s the hazelnut. These two flavours are the sign of a good ice-cream maker. If the pistachio and hazelnut are good, then everything else is too.

Graziella, Casa del Caffe, Gelatorino…

Other ice-cream parlours are also recommended by our readers, like Graziella “on Fontvieille harbour” which Alex recommends. He says it is the “oldest ice-cream maker” in the Principality.

Giovanni, Lorenzo and Astrid particularly like the Casa del Caffe on avenue Costa and their salted butter caramel and hazelnut ice creams.

Finally, Gelatorino on the boulevard de France was also mentioned a few times and especially their pistachio ice cream, which Raffaella recommends.