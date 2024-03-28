Monaco shopkeepers: Rossi ice cream, naturally

The Rossi family has been based in Monaco since 2017, and those seven years have been enough to build up a fabulous reputation.

A Tiffany blue shopfront, and so many flavours it’s impossible to choose? Then you must have found Rossi, the artisanal ice-cream shop, next to the Sainte-Dévote church. At the counter, where we met Sonia and Claudio Rossi, the bright colours on display are like a rainbow for the tastebuds.

Originally from Italy, the two founders arrived in Monaco “six seasons ago,” says Sonia. It didn’t take long for them to be spotted by the locals, like Zalog and her two children, who have come for a treat after lunch. “We came here in their first year, and they make the best ice cream in Monaco,” says Mum.

From a simple fruit sorbet to a gourmet combination, Rossi offers a wide choice – © Monaco Tribune

“We have a natural philosophy”

Innovate, test, produce, create – that’s the guiding principle at Rossi. Claudio has been in ice cream since he was 16, and through his studies in food chemistry he has acquired an impressive understanding of how tastes and products work together. “I am constantly trying out new flavours,” he says. Also thanks to this knowledge, the Rossis place the emphasis on health. For example “there is no added white sugar in our sorbets.”

In fact no additives are used in their recipes. “We only work with natural products,” the couple stresses. They also create new ice creams especially for certain events, such as at the moment, for the Printemps des Arts (Spring arts festival). “Monaco is an international place and we love to try out different flavours,” adds Sonia, who takes care of the customer and administrative side.

Flavour is obviously an integral part of the product. This is why Sonia and Claudio attach so much importance to their ingredients. Origin, culture, ethics… the products and suppliers are selected with great care. “We use organic produce and short supply chains as much as possible. The tropical fruit is obviously imported, but otherwise it comes from the surrounding area or Italy… And we’ve seen that the local products are really top quality,” Sonia explains.

This means flavours depend on the seasons, so the display changes according to the time of the year, “you won’t see peach in the winter.”

The recyclable box is designed to keep the cold in – © Monaco Tribune

As well as the quality of the local products, the environmental aspect is paramount. “It breaks my heart to see all this plastic at sea, so we have been using biodegradable cardboard packaging from an Italian supplier for some time. It’s more expensive, but at least it’s in keeping with our vision.”

A close family with a common point of view

The Rossi ice cream store is a family business. Arianna and Alessandro, Claudio and Sonia’s children, have been bitten by the homemade ice cream bug. “We’re very proud,” say the parents. Three of them take turns each morning to create the day’s ice creams, in the small laboratory at the back of the shop. The ice cream is made every morning to ensure the customer enjoys the freshest product.

Sonia and Claudio along with their employee Elena and their daughter Arianna – © Monaco Tribune

Advice and customer relations are a priority for Sonia and Claudio. They praise a dynamic team that listens to their foodie customers. Above all, Sonia insists on “the mindset. Our employees must share our philosophy of explaining and advising customers according to their tastes, desires, and even allergies. It’s important to take the time, and be cheerful.” Elena has been working with the family for six years and nothing could make her want to leave.

Alessandro Rossi and the Liège waffle flavour “which we used to mark ‘Gelato Day’, the European Day of Artisanal Gelato” (March 24) – © Rossi

Rossi is also thinking about the future. “Many customers ask us where they can get our ice cream. So we are thinking about expanding our business elsewhere, but first, we need to find out if we can get the same quality of products in different countries, to keep up our philosophy. For example, milk is produced differently in some Arab countries. But it’s interesting, because it could also allow us to work with certain ingredients that we can’t find here,” says Sonia.

Meanwhile, the only place to enjoy these ice creams is close to Port Hercule, where you can meet the entire Rossi family.

