Misciano Paris, where high-end refinement meets sustainability

The Misciano brand is reinventing luxury through its affordable and environmentally responsible vision. The secret of its success lies in quality pieces without compromising on elegance.

There are brands that are truly committed to offering products of impeccable quality, and Misciano is one of them. Founded in Paris, it stands out for its refined collections that combine perfect fit, impeccable finish, high-quality materials and affordable prices.

From straight fit cotton shirts and crochet-knit summer dresses to stretchy swimwear and printed silk squares as well as Italian-made cowhide belts, all the designs tell a story, one of craftsmanship, which makes all the difference.

Committed fashion

Since its creation in 2010, Misciano has been manufacturing its garments in Tuscany using only the finest materials. These include silk, cotton, organza, lace and wool, all of which guarantee incomparable quality as well as significant durability.

© Misciano Paris

In addition to the design process, the sustainable fashion brand provides care advice to extend the lifetime of its products, as well as an ozone treatment to give each piece a new lease of life. Even the labels, packaging and delivery are designed to be as environmentally friendly as possible.

The Parisian label also has a sportswear range with loose-fitting items suitable for yoga and other activities. It is even venturing into the world of home decor, with a range launching soon… Watch this space!