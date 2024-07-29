Hot weather: a nutritionist’s advice on how best to cope

Seasonal fruit and vegetables are the best thing to beat the heat © Unsplash

Ice cream, tea, coffee or smoothies over the summer? What’s the best diet?

The current temperatures are putting our bodies to the test. Humidity and heat during the day, high temperatures at night, make it difficult for our bodies to recover. That’s why we need to adapt our eating habits to the temperature, so we can cope better with the stifling heat.

Julian Alos, sports nutritionist with the Union Cycliste Monegasque (UCM), has answered a number of questions to help us separate fact from fake.

Are cold drinks good for cooling off?

According to Julian Alos, over-cold drinks are not recommended. Very cold or iced drinks tend to increase perspiration and therefore water loss, as well as causing digestive problems if consumed in excess. It is advisable to drink them slowly or to opt for cool rather than cold drinks.

How much water should you drink to stay sufficiently hydrated?

It’s usually advisable to drink 2 litres of water a day, but in hot weather you need more. Julian Alos recommends a daily consumption of 2 and a half or even 3 litres for a sedentary person. In case of physical exertion, add another litre of water.

Are coffee and tea our friends?

Unfortunately, these should be kept to a minimum. The nutritionist explains that “both coffee and tea tend to increase heart rate, body heat and therefore sweating.” In addition, to make matters worse, both drinks are diuretics.

What about alcohol?

Obviously, its consumption should also be limited. Its diuretic effect, like tea and coffee, doesn’t help. This means alcohol consumption needs to be occasional and serial aperitifs should be avoided.

Is ice cream a good way to cool down?

Although an ice cream in the middle of the day can be enjoyable, Julian Alos advises having it with, or close to, a meal. This helps avoid “reactive hypoglycaemia, when sugar levels drop too low, causing fatigue and discomfort.” The nutritionist advises opting for sorbet and “having a piece of fruit with it, if it’s mid-afternoon, provides fibre, and curbs that effect.”

What about smoothies and juices?

Like ice cream, soft drinks, smoothies and juices are high in sugar. To avoid blood sugar issues, it’s best to eat whole fruit, which are high in fibre instead.

Fruit and vegetables galore

Nature’s got all the answers when it comes to food. In summer, seasonal fruits and vegetables are just what you need. Rich in water and easily digested, they are best eaten raw. The nutritionist recommends eating them in salads.

Whether with wholemeal rice or pasta, tuna or eggs for protein or a simple mix of cucumbers, tomatoes or courgettes, salads are your friends in summer. In addition, they can be eaten cold, to cool the body down.

The Mediterranean diet, perfect for summer

“It’s a very interesting diet because it’s rich in raw and cooked fruits and vegetables with vegetable oils such as olive, rapeseed and flax oil, which provide very good fats such as Omega 3 and 6,” explains the nutritionist. Good news for Riviera locals, this excellent Mediterranean cuisine is all around us.

Is it better to snack?

Like the rest of the year, Julian Alos advises you to eat your meals at set times and not to nibble throughout the day. Since digestion is a physical effort for the human body, it’s best to let the digestive tract rest.

The nutritionist is keen to point out that the advice holds true for everyone, unlike special diets, which have to be tailored to each individual.

