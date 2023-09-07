Roquebrune-Cap-Martin home to France’s most expensive supermarket

And the winner is… the Casino on avenue de France.

Living in warm climes isn’t always easy… The Dolce Vita on the French Riviera comes with a price tag for its residents, who often pay more for their rent, but also for their shopping.

According to a recent study by Olivier Dauvers, a specialist in the mass retail sector working with A3 Distrib, the supermarket with the highest prices in France is located near Monaco, in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin.

High rents

One of the reasons for this is that rents are higher in our region. But, according to the author of the study, there is also a phenomenon of “commercial opportunism”, meaning that, as good business people, retailers will adjust to the local clientele and its purchasing power, raising prices when customers are better off.

While the Alpes-Maritimes département is ranked the 7th most expensive local authority, it is still a long way behind its counterparts in greater Paris. Paris holds the top spot in the rankings. At the other end of the scale, the west of France and Brittany remain the regions where supermarket prices are the most competitive. It’s worth noting, however, that prices back on the Riviera can vary – and sometimes double – from shop to shop, so keep your eyes peeled!