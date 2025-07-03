Yachting: West Nautical anchors ambitions in Monegasque waters

The British superyacht broker is banking on the Principality to accelerate its European growth.

West Nautical has taken a decisive step forward in the ultra-competitive landscape of luxury marine brokerage. The British company, which specialises in top-of-the-range services for superyachts, has made its Monegasque presence official with the opening of an office at 17, avenue Albert II. The strategic move reflects the growing interest of Anglo-Saxon players in the Mediterranean market.

Incorporated on 2 May 2024 as a limited liability company with a capital of 15,000 euros, West Nautical Monaco is a perfect illustration of this dynamic expansion. Headed up by Nicolas Duchemin and Andrey Lomakin, co-founder of the group, the Monegasque legal entity will enable the company to develop its intermediation, technical management and marine assistance activities.

Growth driven by international expansion

The figures speak for themselves: with 42 employees in eight countries and five physical offices, West Nautical is thriving. The company currently manages a fleet of 25 owned yachts and offers 20 vessels for charter, firmly positioning the organisation in the premium segment of the market.

The move into Monaco is part of a broader international expansion, following the recent opening of an office in Dubai. To fuel this growth, the company is launching an ambitious recruitment plan, targeting in particular a European sales director and experienced brokers.

Geoff Moore, West Nautical Group’s Managing Director © West Nautical

Expertise to back up ambition

Behind the expansion strategy is Andrey Lomakin, a seasoned entrepreneur who has been active in the European yachting world since 2011. Based in Switzerland, the 46-year-old has built his empire in partnership with Geoff Moore, managing director of the British group, combining commercial vision with maritime expertise. Eleven years after its creation, their alliance makes West Nautical one of the references in the industry.