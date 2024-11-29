2023 census: majority of Monegasques for first time

As of 31 December 2023, the Principality was home to 38,367 residents.

The Monegasque Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (IMSEE) has released the figures from the 2023 census. Monaco’s population now stands at 38,367, an increase of 2.8% compared with 2016, representing more than a thousand new residents. Nearly 8,500 people have been added to census records since 1990, a number that has almost doubled since 1951.

Monegasques are the majority nationality for the first time. They represent 23.9% of the population, or 9,179 residents, ahead of the French (8,473 residents) and Italians (7,515). According to Pascal Ferry, head of statistical studies at IMSEE: “The key figure to take away from this census is that, for the first time, Monegasques have a relative majority in the country, ahead of French residents.”

The shift highlights a noteworthy trend: the proportion of French and Italian residents has been falling since 2016, while the Monegasque community is ever-increasing (+9.6% since 2016). The report also shows an increase in the number of Russians, from 749 in 2016 to 1,199 in 2023. The Principality is home to almost 150 different nationalities.

Over 21,000 homes in 2023

From other key data in the census we can see that the Principality has 21,123 homes, mainly concentrated in the districts of Monte-Carlo and La Rousse, which account for almost 46% of all residences. Monaco-Ville and Larvotto are the neighbourhoods with the fewest homes, with 576 and 1,263 respectively.

The population is also still ageing: the number of residents aged over 50 is on the rise, while the proportion aged under 40 remains stable.