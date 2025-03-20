Almost 10,000 Monegasques in the Principality

The study provides a detailed snapshot of national population trends © All rights reserved

On 13 March 2024, the Institut Monégasque de la Statistique et des Études Économiques (IMSEE – Monaco Statistics) published a new fact sheet detailing the latest demographic figures for Monegasques.

A slight increase in numbers

At 31 December 2024, there were 9,883 Monegasque nationals in the Principality, an increase of 0.9% on the previous year. 93 new Monegasques were registered over the course of the year.

The Monegasque population is made up of 4,523 men and 5,360 women, with an average age of 45.1. Men are 42.1 years old on average, while the average for women is 47.7.

In 2024, 98 children were born of Monegasque nationality, 46 boys and 52 girls. The average age of mothers when their first Monegasue child is born is 31.5.

The number of deaths recorded over the same year was 81, with 30 men and 51 women. The Principality therefore has a positive natural balance, with 98 births versus 81 deaths.

Excellent life expectancy

Life expectancy at birth for Monegasques remains remarkable, averaging 87.0 years. This breaks down as 84.0 years for men and 90.2 years for women, on average.

A record was broken in 2024, with the lowest number of marriages since 1983. 55 marriages concerned couples with at least one Monegasque. This provides a marriage rate of 5.6%.

The average age of Monegasques when they first marry is 32.1 for men and 30.3 for women.

While the gross divorce rate in 2023 was 2.7%, the final figures for 2024 have not yet been published by Monaco Town Council.

