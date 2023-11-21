No Finish Line Monaco: Over 10,000 participants, over 300,000 euros raised

Prince Albert II also took part in the No Finish Line event (Photo © André Faure)

The race with a big heart once again drew thousands of people who want to help children.

After 183 race hours, the 2023 edition of the No Finish Line came to a close at 4pm on Sunday 19 November, with Government and National Council representatives in attendance.

On National Day, the charity run was a success once again, and reached many goals, including raising the most money possible, thanks to the kilometres that were covered, to fund projects to help sick or underprivileged children.

Children & Future, helping children around the world for nearly 25 years

This year, 315,561 km were run, which is 63,791 km more than last year. A total of 10,428 participants took turns running over eight days, including Prince Albert II himself.

The final tally was €315,561, which will be donated to fund around twenty projects for sick or underprivileged children. More than €4.8 million euros have already been donated since the creation of the annual No Finish Line race. The next edition will take place from 16 to 24 November 2024.

The results

The Prince’s Cup was awarded to Daniele Juan Alimonti who ran 927 km (a previous winner in 2019 and 2022).

The first woman, and fifth overall was Mimi Chevillon, with 767 km (twelfth NFL participation, seventh win on the Monegasque circuit)

The winning team was Courir pour Céline with 11,919 km