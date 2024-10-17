Princess Charlene, ambassador for 25th edition of No Finish Line

The 2024 edition of No Finish Line will take place from 16 to 24 November 2024.

Thousands of people running towards a single objective: to raise as much money as possible for underprivileged or sick children. That’s the idea behind the race, which is open to all, including Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene as ambassador for the event this year.

“I am happy and proud to be the Ambassador for the 25th edition of No Finish Line and I hope it will be a fabulous adventure for the organisers, teams and all the participants. Every step, every effort, will contribute to the success of the event and show our commitment to what the Children & Future charity is doing. Thank you for your participation and enthusiasm!” said the Princess.

Participants can run for an hour or more, on their own or in a team, on the 1086-metre Fontvieille track. For each kilometre they cover, Children & Future will grant 1 euro to fund projects in line with their charitable purpose, thanks to registration fees, donors and sponsors.