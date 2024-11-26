Rugby: Princess Charlene kits out Monaco’s U16s ahead of Dubai7s

On 21 November, Princess Charlene presented the Monaco U16 rugby team with their shirts at the Stade Louis-II, prior to their departure for the major tournament in Dubai.

Advertising

Princess Charlene, recently appointed President of the Monegasque Rugby Federation, was proud to officially present the Principality’s U16 rugby team with their shirts. The event kicked off the prestigious Dubai7s international tournament for the team.

The shirts were designed in a competition for pupils at Charles III middle school and have a very special significance. As well as celebrating team spirit, they show the commitment of Monaco’s youth to the values of rugby: discipline, respect and community.

A project with values

The initiative is the result of a collaboration between the Monegasque Rugby Federation and the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation and showcases the importance of education through sport.

Pupils from Charles III middle school had the opportunity to learn about the underlying principles of rugby, while using their creativity to design the shirts.

Destination Dubai7s

The Dubai7s tournament, one of the most prestigious on the international stage, will be a first for the Monegasque U16 team, who set off from Nice Côte d’Azur airport on Monday.

Photo credits: Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace.

Princess Charlene provides valued support for Monegasque rugby