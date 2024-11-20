Highlights of Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene’s National Day celebrations

As every year, Monaco’s National Day celebrations ended with a gala evening at the Grimaldi Forum.
On Tuesday 19 November, the Princely Family gathered to attend an exquisite performance of La Bohème by the Monte-Carlo Opera, accompanied by the Philharmonic Orchestra.
Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene, dressed in their evening finery, joined Princess Caroline and her children.
