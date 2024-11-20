Monaco's Best
Videos Podcasts
Photos

Highlights of Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene’s National Day celebrations

By Estelle Imbert
Published on 20 November 2024
1 minute read
FÊTE NATIONALE - 2024
The Princess impressed in her Louis Vuitton outfit © Eric Mathon / Frédéric Nebinger / Michaël Alesi / Axel Bastello / Prince's Palace 
As every year, Monaco’s National Day celebrations ended with a gala evening at the Grimaldi Forum. 

On Tuesday 19 November, the Princely Family gathered to attend an exquisite performance of La Bohème by the Monte-Carlo Opera, accompanied by the Philharmonic Orchestra.

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene, dressed in their evening finery, joined Princess Caroline and her children.

The Prince and Princess of Monaco making their final appearance to round off National Day celebrations © Communication department / Manuel Vitali

Prince Albert II with Princess Charlene and his sister, Princess Caroline © Communication department / Manuel Vitali

The Princely Family attended a performance of Puccini’s La Bohème © Communication department / Manuel Vitali

Pomp and ceremony: Monaco celebrates Prince’s Day in style

Monaco celebrated its National Day @Eric Mathon / @Frédéric Nebinger / @Michaël Alesi / @Axel Bastello / Prince's Palace

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert II of Monaco © Eric Mathon / Frédéric Nebinger / Michaël Alesi / Axel Bastello / Prince’s Palace

Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella © Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

© Eric Mathon / Frédéric Nebinger / Michaël Alesi / Axel Bastello / Prince’s Palace

In glorious sunshine, the Place du Palais was the backdrop for a military parade, with the French Republican Guard as guest of honour.

© Eric Mathon / Frédéric Nebinger / Michaël Alesi / Axel Bastello / Prince’s Palace

© Eric Mathon / Frédéric Nebinger / Michaël Alesi / Axel Bastello / Prince’s Palace

© Eric Mathon / Frédéric Nebinger / Michaël Alesi / Axel Bastello / Prince’s Palace

© Eric Mathon / Frédéric Nebinger / Michaël Alesi / Axel Bastello / Prince’s Palace
© Eric Mathon / Frédéric Nebinger / Michaël Alesi / Axel Bastello / Prince’s Palace
Princess Charlene wore a lilac suit by Louis Vuitton © Eric Mathon / Frédéric Nebinger / Michaël Alesi / Axel Bastello / Prince’s Palace

Order of Cultural Merit: Princess Caroline decorates her daughter, Charlotte Casiraghi